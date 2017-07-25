 
Industry News





Saga Flight Releases Official Trailer For "The Survivor"

The upcoming sci-fi short film centers on a young boy as he does whatever it takes to survive in a post-apocalyptic world
 
 
The Survivor. Poster
NEW YORK - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The official trailer for upcoming indie short, "The Survivor: A Tale From The Nearscape" has been released on both YouTuve and Vimeo.

Exploring an array of themes—including climate change, child abuse, mass surveillance, corrupt law enforcement and economic inequality—"The Survivor" serves as a harrowing warning of what the future may hold.

The full short film, which was written by Mark Renshaw and directed by Christopher Carson Emmons, will be released on August 15th. It has already been chosen as an official selection in both the Festigious International Film Festival and the Top Shorts Online Film Festival.

More information is available at www.survivorthefilm.com. The trailer can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TtfiRhUM1o or at https://vimeo.com/227664161.

About Saga Flight Entertainment:

Aiming to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way Saga Flight Entertainment strives to create "stories with purpose."

