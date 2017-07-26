News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Sandra Larson
The manager of the Frisco office, Blair Taylor, expressed his excitement of Sandra's affiliation by stating, "Ms. Larson brings a compassionate and kind personality to her clients and to the RE/MAX family. She truly cares for her clients and that makes her a great agent."
Originally from Wisconsin, where she was a RE/MAX agent, Ms. Larson moved to the DFW Metroplex 11 years ago. She graduated from the University Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) with a double major in Psychology and Education. She also has a Master's Degree in Human Relations Counseling from UWS. In addition, Ms. Larson is certified in soul coaching and animal communication from the Coaches Training Institute (CTI). She has her own practice of life coaching and animal communications for several years. She is very active in her community and enjoys volunteering her animal communication services at Operation Kindness at special events.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Sandra Larson can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates direct at 469.582.0229 or mobile at 972-955-2756 and via email at Sandra.Larson@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse