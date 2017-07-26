 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Frisco
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Frisco
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Sandra Larson

 
 
Sandra Larson Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Sandra Larson Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Re Max
Residential Real Estate
Frisco

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Frisco - Texas - US

FRISCO, Texas - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates gains new associate, Sandra Larson, in their Frisco office. Ms. Larson transfers from another realty company and brings an exceptional 10 years of real estate experience. She also brings a background in life coaching and animal communication.  Ms. Larson combines her passion for real estate and communication to be the best agent for her clients. "My experience in real estate and my former career as a life coach has helped me extensively listen to my clients' needs and desires," said Ms. Larson.

The manager of the Frisco office, Blair Taylor, expressed his excitement of Sandra's affiliation by stating, "Ms. Larson brings a compassionate and kind personality to her clients and to the RE/MAX family. She truly cares for her clients and that makes her a great agent."

Originally from Wisconsin, where she was a RE/MAX agent, Ms. Larson moved to the DFW Metroplex 11 years ago. She graduated from the University Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) with a double major in Psychology and Education. She also has a Master's Degree in Human Relations Counseling from UWS. In addition, Ms. Larson is certified in soul coaching and animal communication from the Coaches Training Institute (CTI). She has her own practice of life coaching and animal communications for several years. She is very active in her community and enjoys volunteering her animal communication services at Operation Kindness at special events.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Sandra Larson can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates direct at 469.582.0229 or mobile at 972-955-2756 and via email at Sandra.Larson@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Tags:Re Max, Residential Real Estate, Frisco
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Frisco - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share