Pedowitz Group's Chief Marketing Strategist, Debbie Qaqish, Joins the Sales Lead Management Association's Board of Advisors
Author and Strategist from Pedowitz Group Adds A focus on Revenue for the Association Membership
LYNDEN, Wash. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) CEO Jim Obermayer welcomes Revenue Marketing™ strategist, author, and radio host Debbie Qaqish to its Board of Advisors. Principal Partner and Chief Strategy Officer of The Pedowitz Group, Debbie joins the ranks of SLMA's Advisory Board for a two year term.
Obermayer said, "We've gotten to know Qaqish as the go-to authority on Revenue Marketing, a term she coined in 2011. Debbie hosts Revenue Marketing Radio and authored the single best book on marketing published in the last five years, Rise of the Revenue Marketer: An Executive Playbook. Her extraordinary background and accomplishments will be a powerful asset to the SLMA Advisory Board."
Obermayer continued, "Qaqish is someone I rely on for advice and we are finally making it official. Her philosophy of marketers as revenue managers is perfectly in sync with the SLMA's belief that companies that manage sales leads, manage revenue."
Qaqish said of her appointment, "TPG and SLMA share a common view of the role of today's modern marketer, which is to drive sales revenue. I'm honored to be named a member of SLMA's Board and look forward to furthering our collective mission."
About Debbie Qaqish
Debbie Qaqish is the Chief Strategy Officer & Principal Partner for The Pedowitz Group, where she guides the company's thought leadership initiatives and manages global client relationships. Queen of Revenue Marketing™, Debbie wrote the award-winning book, Rise of the Revenue Marketer™. She is a PhD candidate and teaches an MBA course on revenue marketing at the College of William & Mary. In 2016, SLMA named Debbie one of the 'Top 40 Most Inspiring in Sales Lead Management.' For the last four years, Debbie was named 'One of the Most Influential People in Sales Lead Management,' and also won SLMA's 'Top 20 Women to Watch' distinction. In 2014, FierceCMO Magazine named Debbie one of the 'Top 10 Women CMOs to Watch.'
Debbie writes a marketing column for Strictly Marketing Magazine and speaks regularly at industry events throughout North America. Last year Debbie delivered a keynote address to over 1,500 executives at Microsoft's Partner Conference, where she discussed marketing's evolving role in the digital transformation age.
About The Pedowitz Group – Connecting Marketing to Revenue™
The Pedowitz Group (TPG) wrote the book, and is the undisputed thought leader on Revenue Marketing™. TPG helps customers plan, build and optimize their revenue engine by delivering services in MarTech, demand generation and marketing operations. The company believes that marketing is the driver of customer engagement, which in turn fuels the revenue engine. TPG customers have won over 50 national awards for revenue marketing excellence. To discover how TPG helps organizations become successful revenue marketers, visit http://www.pedowitzgroup.com, call 855-REV-MKTG, or visit the Revenue Marketer Blog.
About the Sales Lead Management Association
The mission of the Sales Lead Management Association is to help companies become successful in the critical business process of managing sales leads, which we believe manages revenue. Membership, as it should be, is free. For information call Sue Campanale at 360-933-1259. The Sales Lead Management Association is a division of the Funnel Media Group, LLC.
