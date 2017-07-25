Vital Alert and Toyota-ITC Research Positioning for Smart Cars and Cities

Auto giant Toyota and Vital Alert Communications look to new positioning technology to keep cities safe and smart

-- Vital Alert Communication Inc. announced an award for the second phase of a research agreement with Toyota-ITC to evaluate position measurement using VLF (Very Low Frequency) beacons in Smart City environments.The need for robust position measurement at road intersections is a critical component to the safety application of smart vehicles. Leveraging Vital Alert's in-depth expertise in VLF technology, Toyota-ITC and Vital Alert have validated the capability of VLF technologies for position location at intersections in urban environments and GPS denied areas. This application has the potential to reduce traffic accidents, especially in relation to bicycle and pedestrian collisions at intersections in urban spaces. Pedestrian positioning data is used to alert Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) vehicles of a presence at intersections.During Phase 1, Vital Alert and Toyota-ITC successfully demonstrated positioning capability across an entire intersection in an urban setting. In Phase 2, the goals are to improve accuracy and size reduction of the receiver hardware."This award validates Vital Alert's leadership in VLF technology. We have been able to successfully leverage the extensive work we have done in the communication field to the autonomous vehicle and Smart City markets." said Michael Homer, Vital Alert CEO.Toyota InfoTechnology Centre is a research and development company. In order to develop new innovative technologies, Toyota InfoTechnology Center actively seeks to build open and effective relationships with pioneers of advanced and promising technologies working at universities, research organizations, and IT companies around the world.VITAL ALERT is a technology company that provides solutions using VLF technology and builds innovative products that enable positioning technology for smart cities and autonomous vehicles. Vital Alert also provides emergency and day-to-day data and voice communications in RF denied areas, including some of the most difficult communication environments in the world including mines, tunnels, sewers, subways, buildings and search and rescue events.VITAL ALERT COMMUNICATION INC. is a Canadian company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and incorporated in 2002. The U.S. subsidiary, VITAL ALERT TECHNOLOGIES INC. is located in Independence, Ohio.