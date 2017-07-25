News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IncFact.com Profiles 2.99 Million Companies
IncFact.com detailed profiles of 2.99 million private U.S. companies, with revenue, sales growth, competition and financial metrics.
IncFact.com have been developing its company research profiles since 2010, and supplies exclusive corporations, private equity firms, and hedge funds with deeper insight into companies that cannot be obtained from traditional list companies or a quick google search.
Get Fast Company Facts on any U.S. company. IncFact focuses particularly on privately held, midsized companies, where there is least information available.
Company profiles include:
Revenues and revenue histories for private companies
Growth rates for private companies
Industry Segments (i.e., NAICS definitions)
SWOT Analysis on demand
Investment Banking Solutions: Due Diligence
http://incfact.com/
Investors struggling to repurpose the typical "sales lead" database for market research and due diligence will find a welcome alternative. IncFact builds its databases specifically for the strategy and investment professional.
Market Research Solutions: Better Targeting
http://incfact.com/
Target companies by firmographics and identify market sizes and new opportunities. Build company lists based on any of the following criteria:
http://incfact.com/
Location
Industry
Keywords
Size (Revenue or Employees)
Growth rate
Competitor Analysis:
Quickly get an "inside" look at privately held competitors with
Revenue and growth rates
Employees
Future marketing plans based on trademark applications
Capital raising efforts
Additionally, IncFact http://incfact.com/
Contact
IncFact.com
***@incfact.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse