 
News By Tag
* Company Research
* Private Company Research
* Business Research
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


IncFact.com Profiles 2.99 Million Companies

IncFact.com detailed profiles of 2.99 million private U.S. companies, with revenue, sales growth, competition and financial metrics.
 
 
incfact.com company research
incfact.com company research
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Company Research
Private Company Research
Business Research

Industry:
Business

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Websites

NEW YORK - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- A next-generation research company with "Big Data" analysis, IncFact.com has complete research profiles on 2.99 million private companies in the U.S. available at www.incfact.com . Get an "inside look" at company performance, including revenue, growth rate, IP, market trends and          competitors.


IncFact.com have been developing its company research profiles since 2010, and supplies exclusive corporations, private equity firms, and hedge funds with deeper insight into companies that cannot be obtained from traditional list companies or a quick google search.

Get Fast Company Facts on any U.S. company. IncFact focuses particularly on privately held, midsized companies, where there is least information available.

Company profiles include:
Revenues and revenue histories for private companies
Growth rates for private companies
Industry Segments (i.e., NAICS definitions)
SWOT Analysis on demand

Investment Banking Solutions: Due Diligence

http://incfact.com/solutions/investmentbanking.htm
Investors struggling to repurpose the typical "sales lead" database for market research and due diligence will find a welcome alternative. IncFact builds its databases specifically for the strategy and investment professional.


Market Research Solutions: Better Targeting

http://incfact.com/solutions/marketresearch.htm
Target companies by firmographics and identify market sizes and new opportunities. Build company lists based on any of the following criteria:
http://incfact.com/company/
Location
Industry
Keywords
Size (Revenue or Employees)
Growth rate

Competitor Analysis:
Quickly get an "inside" look at privately held competitors with

Revenue and growth rates
Employees
Future marketing plans based on trademark applications
Capital raising efforts

Additionally, IncFact http://incfact.com/company can conduct SWOT analyses to understand competitive advantage, strengths and weaknesses.

Contact
IncFact.com
***@incfact.com
End
Source:
Email:***@incfact.com Email Verified
Tags:Company Research, Private Company Research, Business Research
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share