Synel UK launches New holistic solution for Workforce Management

Integrating Staff scheduling with Time & Attendance

Today Synel UK launched a new holistic solution that integrates staff scheduling with Time & Attendance.

-- Today Synel UK launched a new holistic solution that integrates staff scheduling with Time & Attendance. Synel UK provides a software solution integrating the most important aspects of Workforce Management, empowering businesses to schedule staff and manage employee attendance by using just one effective powerful tool.The nature of shift work is flexible. Employees, shift schedules and availability are changing constantly. Managing staff and their shifts can easily become one of the most time consuming tasks a business must deal with. Qualifications, holidays, certificates and availability should be taken in consideration.The solution? The new TimeLOGWeb software with the Advanced Scheduler Module that lets you create, alter and publish schedules at the click of a button. Say goodbye to the excel spreadsheet. The new holistic solution saves the headache of scheduling. Business leaders can now focus on other crucial aspects.With Synel TimeLOGWeb you can effectively manage your growing business needs. Schedule your workforce in any location on any device and get more done, fast and effectively.can assist you:· Create positions and allocate qualifications· Alerts for qualifications expiry dates· Schedule employees to shifts by department/cost centre· Select employees by availability and qualifications· Employees can request shifts in portal· Rota can be send by email or text· Financial and statistical reports– Gain direct insight of shift schedules– SaaS Cloud hosted or locally hosted option– Configurable and bespoke– Monitor from any location– Eliminate spreadsheets– One-on-One support"The new holistic solution for Workforce Management under one platform, demonstrates Synel Group position as the market leader in UK and Europe and as a SaaS provider in the HR sector for organisations of any size. The new scheduler module was made to meet the needs of the market and its designed to accelerate the efficiency and profitability of organisations"saidsaid, "Synel's new holistic solution that integrates staff scheduling with Time & Attendance showcases the continuous investment of Synel UK to R&D. Here in Synel UK we always strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers and maximise the scheduling possibilities that are provided through TimeLOGWeb. The roadmap for the future includes further updates such as in shift activities scheduling, event management and budget planning.''develops, produces, supplies and installs systems for data collection, time & attendance, scheduling, electronic registration and access control applications.has over 25 years of experience as a total solutions provider, offering a full range of hardware and software. More than 2000 companies and organisations in the UK and Europe are using our systems, including Rugby Football Union, WSH Group, Louvre Museum, Antargaz, Royal Academy of Music, Etam Group, ACCA, City of London School, Sainsbury's and Arcadia Group are a very few. A world leader of employee's time & attendance data collection and part of the international Synel MLL group, Synel supplies complete hardware and software solutions for easy management and control of any organisations time resources. R&D is at the heart of Synel's operations, transforming advance technologies into holistic solutions that make a difference.