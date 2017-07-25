News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
QMC Group Announced the Sponsorship Sales Secrets Workshop Tour
Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to learn fundamentals regarding working with corporate sponsors.
According to the IEG, Inc., Sponsorship Report, sponsors will spend approximately 23 billion dollars in North America in 2017. And the sponsorship spending forecast will hit $62 billion globally with Asia leading the front. This number represents 4.2 percent growth in expenditure over 2016. "Considering how lucrative the sponsorship industry is in the business world, it only stands to reason that entrepreneurs and small business owners carve out a piece of the pie for themselves,"
Many business owners do not understand the importance of diversifying their revenue streams so they can have greater probability of meeting revenue goals each year. According to Bloomberg, 8 out of 10 entrepreneurs who start businesses fail within the first 18 months. Furthermore various research studies show that many entrepreneurs fail in business due to their failure to create a profitable business model with sure-fire revenue streams. "The goal of the Sponsorship Sales Secrets Workshop Tour is educate entrepreneurs about existing opportunities to work with corporate sponsors and sponsors in general, to add a more reliable revenue stream in their businesses."
The Sponsorship Sales Secrets Workshop will feature a panel discussion about best practices for working with corporate sponsors, an elevator pitch contest and a training class on the fundamentals of sponsorship selling by Manns. The Sponsorship Sales Secrets Workshop Tour is sponsored by Staples and Honey Baked Ham. Entrepreneurs interested in learning how to work with corporate sponsors, can register to attend the workshop on-line via www.sponsorshipsalessecrets.com.
Media interested in covering the event may contact Patricia Beaman at (404) 432-0444 or www.qualitymediaconsultants.com.
About Lori A. Manns:
Lori A. Manns is an award-winning marketing expert, sales coach and trailblazing business strategist who works with small business owners to help them elevate their brand, get more dream clients and grow revenue. Lori is President of Quality Media Consultant Group and founder of the Trailblazer Business Mastermind™ and Trailblazer Business Academy and where advancing entrepreneurs go to learn growth strategies and how to run a profitable business the soulful way. Lori is the creator of the Sponsorship Sales Secrets System™, which shows clients how to get more sponsors and sales for their business, guaranteed. To learn more about the work Lori does to help business owners and entrepreneurs all across the U.S. to accelerate their revenue and succeed in business, visit www.qualitymediaconsultants.com
About Quality Media Consultant Group:
Quality Media Consultant Group is a business consultancy firm that provides proven sales and marketing strategies to give entrepreneurs and small business owners more clients, greater brand visibility and increased sales. As your source for expert business solutions, strategic planning, results coaching and media consultation, we provide the art of advertising, the magic of marketing and science of sales to generate a profitable return on your investment.
Contact
Patricia Beaman
***@qualitymediaconsultants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse