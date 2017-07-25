The Cognitive and Research Center of New Jersey (CRCNJ) Is Opening Second Office Location in Raritan, NJ Due To Growing Need For Services RARITAN, N.J. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Springfield, NJ — The Cognitive and Research Center of New Jersey (CRCNJ) is opening a second office location at 575 Route 28, Building 2, Suite #2108, Raritan, NJ 08869 on August 1, 2017 to meet the growing need for specialized assessment and treatment of memory and cognitive disorders. The CRCNJ offers a range of services, including: neuropsychology, psychotherapy, group therapy for patients and caregivers, educational series, and an active clinical trial program focused on testing potentially new treatments for memory loss, Mild Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer's Disease and other age-related dementias. The CRCNJ staff work in collaboration with other highly experienced, professional specialists to offer multi-disciplinary assessments and treatment planning. CRCNJ provides Free Memory Screens for people interested in research, as well as access to cutting edge biotechnology such as brain scans that are helpful in accurate diagnosis.



Dr. Michelle Papka, the Founder and Director of the CRCNJ, said, "We decided to open a satellite office in Raritan to better serve people in Somerset and Hunterdon counties. We have received such positive feedback during our tenure in Union county, and strongly believe in the value of early diagnosis and treatment planning. We aim to support patients, family members, and to help advance both pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment options for this population. Many people wonder if what they are experiencing in terms of cognitive changes is 'normal.' We address this concern, with expertise, compassion, and the most current scientific knowledge."



Facts about Alzheimer's disease:



· 5.3 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. (Alzheimer's Association)



· 1-in-9 Americans over 65 has Alzheimer's disease. (Alzheimer's Association)



· When the first wave of baby boomers reaches age 85 (in 2031), it is projected that more than 3 million people age 85 and older will have Alzheimer's. (



Alzheimer Disease Facts: New Jersey State



· Number of people with an Alzheimer's diagnosis: 170,000



· Expected increase in diagnoses by 2025: 23.5%



(Source:



CRCNJ was founded by Dr. Michelle Papka, who has over 25 years of experience working with this population.



Michelle Papka, Ph.D., is the Director and Founder of CRCNJ. She began her career at the University of Rochester Medical Center as the Neuropsychologist of an NIA-funded Alzheimer's Disease Center. She later moved back to New Jersey and co-directed the Cognitive and Memory Disorders Program at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. From there, Dr. Papka formed her private practice, maintaining an affiliation with the Atlantic Neuroscience Institute and Department of Psychiatry at Overlook Medical Center. Dr. Papka has nearly 25 years combined experience as a researcher and clinician specializing in the field of aging, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. She practices as a neuropsychologist, psychotherapist, and researcher, serving as the Principal Investigator on over 20 recent clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease, memory impairment, or Mild Cognitive Impairment. Dr. Papka has had numerous publications of her work and is an active public speaker, invited editor, grant reviewer, consultant, and committee member of multiple specialized organizations and publications in the field of aging and Alzheimer's Disease.



For more information about the CRCNJ and Dr. Michelle Papka, please click here



