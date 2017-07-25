CFO Strategic Partners announces the promotion of a director

Carrie Mistina now the director at chief financial officer outsourcing firm

-- CFO Strategic Partners, an 18-year-old Orlando-based chief financial officer outsourcing firm, announced the promotion of Carrie Mistina, CPA, to director.In her role as director, she'll be responsible for the firm's growth, client retention and onboarding of new members of the CFO team. She'll remain a CFO for a select group of clients across Florida."Carrie has extensive experience in high level strategic finance for midsize and large companies,'' said Shannon Carbone, founder and chief executive officer of CFO Strategic Partners. "She has a keen understanding of our value proposition and the collective strategic prowess we bring to each and every client."Carbone added that Mistina is an embodiment of the company's mission statement. She works diligently to ensure each of her clients are enriched by the services of CFOSP and she diligently gives back to the community that has given her so much.Mistina has extensive experience in big four accounting firms and corporate finance. She understands the entire organizational maturity lifecycle, whether it be an early stage organization looking to raise capital, or a billion dollar enterprise posturing for their initial public offering.As a graduate of the University of Central Florida, Mistina takes pride in offering assistance to small companies in the UCF Business Incubation Program. This program helps companies in early stages become financially stable. She's enjoying her time spent helping small businesses grow and hopes that one day she'll help them again once they're bigger and in need of CFO Strategic Partners.She has experience in various industries, including higher education, wealth management, nonprofits and technology sectors.CFO Strategic Partners is a firm that provides CFO services to middle-market sized organizations. By offering tailored services to meet client needs, CFO Strategic Partners provides high-level, strategic financial vision and knowledge to hundreds of clients in a variety of industries.CFO Strategic Partners was founded in August 1999 to provide chief financial services to middle-market sized organizations. By providing a flexible and scalable solution without sacrificing talent, qualifications and commitment, CFO Strategic Partners helps organizations in many industries meet their goals and fulfill their needs. CFO Strategic Partners gives growing financial bench strength and a decided advantage over competitors as they're given the collective talent of many high-quality CFOs. For more information, call (407) 426-8288 or visit www.cfosp.com.Will WellonsWellons CommunicationsWill@wellonscommunications.com