DN Orthodontics Honors Fallen Westwego Officer, Michael Louviere

-- Like many, the doctors and staff at DN Orthodontics were saddened by the tragic death of Westwego police officer,. DN Orthodontics is very supportive and involved in the communities in which they practice, and they are always eager to show support for the ones who protect those communities.To show their support for Michael, his family and the local police force, DN Orthodontics launched a fundraising campaign shortly after learning about Michael's death. The practice ordered special edition t-shirts and sold them to patients and community members with all proceeds to be donated to Michael Louviere's family. DN Orthodontics also pledged to match the proceeds.The efforts raised a total of $2,000. The donation to Michael's wife will take place at the Westwego Police Station on August 1 at 11:00 am.On the morning of January 20, 2017, Westwego officer Michael Louviere, 26, was coming home from a night shift, still in uniform, when he was killed responding to what he thought was a traffic accident. Louviere was a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan before returning the U.S. and joining the Westwego department in 2015.