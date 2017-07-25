News By Tag
DN Orthodontics Honors Fallen Westwego Officer, Michael Louviere
To show their support for Michael, his family and the local police force, DN Orthodontics launched a fundraising campaign shortly after learning about Michael's death. The practice ordered special edition t-shirts and sold them to patients and community members with all proceeds to be donated to Michael Louviere's family. DN Orthodontics also pledged to match the proceeds.
The efforts raised a total of $2,000. The donation to Michael's wife will take place at the Westwego Police Station on August 1 at 11:00 am.
On the morning of January 20, 2017, Westwego officer Michael Louviere, 26, was coming home from a night shift, still in uniform, when he was killed responding to what he thought was a traffic accident. Louviere was a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan before returning the U.S. and joining the Westwego department in 2015.
Cathy Katsorchis
504-517-1978
***@smilelogics.com
