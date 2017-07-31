 

Three Start-Up Business Owners Reach Back to Uplift Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs

 
Presenters at WBB Retreat
NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Washington, DC: Today in Nassau, Bahamas three aspiring women entrepreneurs from the United States and the Bahamas were recognized as the 2017 international recipients of "The Woman Behind The Business Retreat" scholarship. This distinguished award affords women entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from and build international relations with business owners, c-suite level executives and their peers in the entrepreneurial sector.

"Establishing a strong support base is one of the many keys to building a successful business," says Angel Livas, founder of the non-profit, The Woman Behind The Business. "Currently in the United States 90% of women entrepreneurs are managing every aspect of their business alone. That's where ​The Woman Behind The Business creates a ecosphere for women business owners to expand collaborative partnerships with women internationally. "

It's because of partnerships with the Visionary Network Group, ​Target Optimized Marketing Solutions (TOMS), and Creative Introduction that this international scholarship endeavor was a success. Each of the aforementioned businesses covered travel, accommodations and registrations costs for the following scholarship winners: Tameka Ferrika-Grant, owner of ​Reliable Babysitting Services (Bahamas); Danielle Woodhouse-Johnson, owner of ​DaniJay Designs (U.S.); and Alejandra Santaolalla, owner of ​Color with Luna​ (U.S.).

Nicole Dias, CEO of The Visionary Network Group said "many people have great ideas that could make for a great and profitable business, but without support, mentoring, or coaching an entrepreneur's growth can be hindered or stunted. That's why I'm excited to provide such an exciting opportunity to my scholarship recipient ... to help her translate her vision into a reality."

"The Woman Behind The Business is a great organization," says Richard Tomkins, CEO of TOMS. "They empower women entrepreneurs and share the same principles that we are committed to at TOMS: helping women grow their businesses and meet their professional goals. We look forward to our partnership with WBB and working with the dynamic entrepreneurs attending the inaugural retreat in the Bahamas this fall."

The Melia Nassau Beach Resort will host The Woman Behind The Business Retreat from September 8-12th, in Nassau, Bahamas. To register or learn more visit: ​www.wbbtalk.com​.

About The Woman Behind The Business (WBB)
The Woman Behind The Business ​was founded in the United States as a non-profit dedicated to creating a safe space for women entrepreneurs to engage, uplift and encourage through the exchange of stories, experiences and ideas. The Woman Behind The Business is the philanthropic arm of ​DC Media Connection​.

About The VIsionary Network Group
The Visionary Network Group works alongside its clients to translate their visions into realities. It's through helping them craft a solid brand strategy, which is an essential component of every great business plan.

About Target Optimized Marketing Solutions
Target Optimized Marketing Solutions (TOMS) was born out of a desire to help new companies and emerging brands accelerate their business development, sales management and strategic marketing efforts. TOMS offers assistance in industry conference and trade show preparation, brand ambassadorship and representation, event management and follow-up to accelerate customer acquisition and drive revenue.

About Creative Introduction
Creative Introduction​ offers its clients a unique opportunity to share their interest, passion, qualifications and experience in a well-packaged 90 second video. To learn more visit: www.creativeintroduction.com

About DaniJay Designs
DaniJay Design is client-centered interior styling firm based in the Washington DC Metro area. Marrying unique global experience, design acumen and functionalism, DaniJay Design aims to create distinctive spaces that reflect the tastes and experiences of its clients. Services include design concept development, furniture, lighting, and decor selections, project coordination, installation, e-design and staging services.

About Color With Luna
DaniJay Design is client-centered interior styling firm based in the Washington DC Metro area. Marrying unique global experience, design acumen and functionalism, DaniJay Design aims to create distinctive spaces that reflect the tastes and experiences of its clients. Services include design concept development, furniture, lighting, and decor selections, project coordination, installation, e-design and staging services.

