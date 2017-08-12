News By Tag
New Resource Available for Northwest Indiana Seniors in Real Estate
The need for educated professionals able to cater to the unique needs of seniors grows as the Baby Boomers reach retirement age and improvements in healthcare allow people to live longer. Certified Senior Advisors are trained to meet these needs.
"The CSA course gave in-depth training of the unique needs seniors face which are unlike any other generation" according to Dr. Collins, CSA.
There is an explosive growth in the senior population. People are living longer, which means the need for skilled professionals able to serve the senior population is also growing. This demographic shift requires an educated response in how professionals work with seniors and a greater ability to address the challenges and opportunities seniors face. "Housing and financial risks rank highest among senior concerns. The CSA designation gives me the knowledge and resources to help manage these concerns of the growing senior population", Dr. Collins, CSA.
As a Certified Senior Advisor, Dr. Collins has received the education and training to better serve senior clients. Collins is required to participate in continuing education to ensure she is well educated on the changes and updates that affect the real estate industry. For more information about obtaining services from Dr. Collins, CSA, contact her at 219-315-6569 or georgenecollins@
About The Society of Certified Senior Advisors
The Society of Certified Senior Advisors (SCSA) certifies professionals who work with seniors. The Certified Senior Advisor (CSA)® credential applies to professionals who are able to demonstrate their competence and knowledge of working with older adults into their professional practices. CSA certification and membership also requires successful completion of a background check. By creating a network of qualified professionals, SCSA strives to create a strong and safe environment for seniors and those working with them.
The CSA certification and education programs are developed through a rigorous practice analysis/research study involving hundreds of professionals who work with older adults from the academic community, industry practitioners, regulators, business and non-governmental organizations. Dually accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), the CSA credential applies to professionals in all areas of the aging industry. SCSA is committed to maintaining the high standards of ANSI and NCAA accreditation by continually improving its certification and education programs.
In order to maintain the CSA certification, individuals are required to demonstrate a commitment to high standards, continuing education, professional ethics, and trust. This sets the CSA credential holder apart from other practitioners working with older adults.
Media Contact
Dr. Georgene Collins, PhD, RN, SRES®, CSA
219-315-6569
***@remax.net
