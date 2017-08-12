 
New Resource Available for Northwest Indiana Seniors in Real Estate

The need for educated professionals able to cater to the unique needs of seniors grows as the Baby Boomers reach retirement age and improvements in healthcare allow people to live longer. Certified Senior Advisors are trained to meet these needs.
 
 
CROWN POINT, Ind. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Northwest Indiana seniors now have a new resource to assist them in the aging process.  Dr. Georgene Collins, PhD, RN, SRES, CSA, with RE/MAX Pace Realty, recently completed a comprehensive course through the Society of Certified Senior Advisors® (SCSA) and has earned the certification of Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) ®.  The CSA designation means that Northwest Indiana seniors and their families now have a resource they can rely on to meet their home selling, buying, and real estate needs.

"The CSA course gave in-depth training of the unique needs seniors face which are unlike any other generation" according to Dr. Collins, CSA.

There is an explosive growth in the senior population.  People are living longer, which means the need for skilled professionals able to serve the senior population is also growing. This demographic shift requires an educated response in how professionals work with seniors and a greater ability to address the challenges and opportunities seniors face.  "Housing and financial risks rank highest among senior concerns.  The CSA designation gives me the knowledge and resources to help manage these concerns of the growing senior population", Dr. Collins, CSA.

As a Certified Senior Advisor, Dr. Collins has received the education and training to better serve senior clients. Collins is required to participate in continuing education to ensure she is well educated on the changes and updates that affect the real estate industry.  For more information about obtaining services from Dr. Collins, CSA, contact her at 219-315-6569 or georgenecollins@remax.net. (mailto:georgenecollins@remax.net) To learn more about RE/MAX Pace Realty go to www.homesbycollins.com.  To verify Dr. Collins is a member in good standing go to www.csa.us.

About The Society of Certified Senior Advisors

The Society of Certified Senior Advisors (SCSA) certifies professionals who work with seniors. The Certified Senior Advisor (CSA)® credential applies to professionals who are able to demonstrate their competence and knowledge of working with older adults into their professional practices.  CSA certification and membership also requires successful completion of a background check.  By creating a network of qualified professionals, SCSA strives to create a strong and safe environment for seniors and those working with them.

The CSA certification and education programs are developed through a rigorous practice analysis/research study involving hundreds of professionals who work with older adults from the academic community, industry practitioners, regulators, business and non-governmental organizations.    Dually accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), the CSA credential applies to professionals in all areas of the aging industry.  SCSA is committed to maintaining the high standards of ANSI and NCAA accreditation by continually improving its certification and education programs.

In order to maintain the CSA certification, individuals are required to demonstrate a commitment to high standards, continuing education, professional ethics, and trust.  This sets the CSA credential holder apart from other practitioners working with older adults.

Media Contact
Dr. Georgene Collins, PhD, RN, SRES®, CSA
219-315-6569
***@remax.net
End
Source:
Email:***@remax.net Email Verified
Tags:Re Max, Real Estate, NWI-Seniors
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Crown Point - Indiana - United States
