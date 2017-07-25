News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Overland Park, KS
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Jeffrey Baker, ChFC, has been in the financial services industry since 1983. Jeff offers clients a Series 65, registered investment advisory service as a representative of Virtue Capital Management, LLC. As such, he is held to a higher "fiduciary" standard than that of brokers and bankers who work under a less stringent "suitability"
Independent of this relationship with Virtue Capital Management, LLC, Jeff works with Insurance Marketing Organizations to fulfill the insurance and income needs of his clients. The focus is on tools that provide much of the upside potential of the U.S. stock market without any loss of principal due to investment market risk or tax risk. Some of these tools can supplement retirement income with tax-free cash distributions.
Jeff earned a Chartered Financial Consultant degree (ChFC) in 1988. With that and his prior education in engineering, 1974, and law, 1978, from the University of Kansas, Jeff enjoys designing custom solutions to retirement income issues his clients are encountering.
On a personal level, Jeff has been married over 38 years to his wife Emily. Jeff enjoys golfing and being on a good trout stream. He and Emily enjoy traveling for pleasure. Jeff is an enduring fan of Kansas City Royals baseball and Kansas Jayhawk basketball.
AFEA is thrilled to have Jeff join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
