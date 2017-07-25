News By Tag
New 4 Directional, Enclosed DIN-Rail Model
Fully enclosed DIN mountable surge protection with 4 mounting options.
The 5 Amp, 120 Volt single phase AC facility filter is fully enclosed in a heavy duty, magnetic shielded stainless steel cabinet (IP 50). "In response to our customers' requests for an enclosed DIN mount model, our engineering team has designed a state of the art, versatile product. It features a 4 directional DIN adapter on the back that is spring loaded and will easily glide and lock onto a 32-35mm rail," said Donna DeVico, Sales & Marketing Director. "This protective device provides excellent ROI for critical applications. With an exterior ground screw, terminal block, and resettable circuit breaker, there are no user serviceable parts inside, and, like all Zero Surge products, it is triple tested and comes with a 10 year warranty."
The FF2-5W-120-DIN contains series mode wide voltage range filter technology which operates over a range of 85V-175V and removes EMI/RFI noise disturbances from the power line. It is certified to withstand a minimum of 10 years worst case surge exposure without degradation or failure. This product does not use metal oxide varistors (MOVs), is non-sacrificial, and does not degrade or wear out with use. In business since 1989, there have been no reports of surge failure, surge damage, or fire in the company's history.
Suitable applications include PLC, industrial automation, control panels, and AC distribution. For more information on Zero Surge's FF2-5W-120-DIN, please visit https://zerosurge.com/
Zero Surge Inc. manufactures in the USA non-degrading panel mount, plug-in, and OEM power quality filters that suppress worst case surges and perform EMI/RFI power line conditioning. The products eliminate the surge damage and equipment loss often experienced with sacrificial metal oxide varistor (MOV) type surge suppressors. Zero Surge units have been installed in corporations, medical facilities, universities, utilities, banks, ocean vessels, as well as in military, government, manufacturing, retail, and residential applications. In business since 1989, there have been no reports of surge failures, fires, or product recalls in the company's history. For more information, visit https://zerosurge.com.
