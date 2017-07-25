 
News By Tag
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lincoln
  Nebraska
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Lincoln, NE

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Financial Education
Retirement Planning
Social Security

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Lincoln - Nebraska - US

Subject:
Partnerships

LINCOLN, Neb. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Timothy Kulhanek as the new Chapter President of AFEA's Lincoln, NE #4527.

Tim grew up just north of Kearney before moving to Lincoln in 2013 to open a new Stonebridge location. He is a Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS®) designee, receiving a thorough education focusing exclusively on retirement planning. Tim currently holds licenses in Life and Annuity (Nebraska), FINRA General Securities (Series 7) with TCM Securities and the Investment Advisor Representative (Series 66) with Retirement Wealth Advisors. Tim is also a member of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA).

Tim enjoys taking dance lessons with his fiancé Marli, taking his Chinese Shar Pei Merry on long walks, and is an avid sports fan.

AFEA is thrilled to have Tim join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Source:
Email:***@myafea.org
Posted By:***@myafea.org Email Verified
Tags:Financial Education, Retirement Planning, Social Security
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Lincoln - Nebraska - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Financial Education Alliance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share