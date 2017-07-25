News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Lincoln, NE
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Tim grew up just north of Kearney before moving to Lincoln in 2013 to open a new Stonebridge location. He is a Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS®) designee, receiving a thorough education focusing exclusively on retirement planning. Tim currently holds licenses in Life and Annuity (Nebraska), FINRA General Securities (Series 7) with TCM Securities and the Investment Advisor Representative (Series 66) with Retirement Wealth Advisors. Tim is also a member of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA).
Tim enjoys taking dance lessons with his fiancé Marli, taking his Chinese Shar Pei Merry on long walks, and is an avid sports fan.
AFEA is thrilled to have Tim join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse