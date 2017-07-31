News By Tag
Oscar Carrasquillo Named Vice President Of Global Sales At Cabeau
Industry Veteran Set to Propel Travel Comfort Brand's Worldwide Expansion
A bilingual and multi-cultural sales and marketing executive, Carrasquillo brings a track record of proven international success in leading sales teams to strengthen revenue, profits and competitive advantage. In his new position, he will lead growth and sales efforts as the brand continues its rapid global expansion. Prior to joining Cabeau, Carrasquillo held higher management positions at Bank of America, American Express and AT&T Mobility.
"During his professional career, Oscar has positioned himself as a leader and strategic thinker and we are very excited to welcome him into the Cabeau family," said David Sternlight, Founder and CEO of Cabeau. "His experience from Fortune 100 companies and sales achievements will be amazing assets as he introduces Cabeau to new markets and reinforces its position as a leader in comfort travel products and accessories."
Cabeau looks forward to expanding its footprint in 2017, making travel easier and infinitely more comfortable around the world.
For more information about Cabeau, please visit www.cabeau.com.
About Cabeau
Cabeau creates exceptional and affordable travel products for all of life's journey's. Our company began with one simple mission: to find a travel pillow that actually works. What started with the Evolution® Pillow has now evolved into a smart assortment of solution-driven products. Each one is specifically designed to make travel easier, more manageable and infinitely more comfortable, turning every trip into a first-class experience. Cabeau's award-winning travel pillows, comfort products, and accessories are available in over 110 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com.
