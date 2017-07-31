 
News By Tag
* Cabeau
* New Hire
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodland Hills
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


Oscar Carrasquillo Named Vice President Of Global Sales At Cabeau

Industry Veteran Set to Propel Travel Comfort Brand's Worldwide Expansion
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cabeau
* New Hire
* Travel

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Woodland Hills - California - US

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Cabeau, a world leader in consumer travel products available in more than 110 countries, announces the addition of Oscar Carrasquillo as Vice President of Global Sales. Carrasquillo will bring valuable expertise to expand Cabeau's presence in the global marketplace.

A bilingual and multi-cultural sales and marketing executive, Carrasquillo brings a track record of proven international success in leading sales teams to strengthen revenue, profits and competitive advantage. In his new position, he will lead growth and sales efforts as the brand continues its rapid global expansion. Prior to joining Cabeau, Carrasquillo held higher management positions at Bank of America, American Express and AT&T Mobility.

"During his professional career, Oscar has positioned himself as a leader and strategic thinker and we are very excited to welcome him into the Cabeau family," said David Sternlight, Founder and CEO of Cabeau. "His experience from Fortune 100 companies and sales achievements will be amazing assets as he introduces Cabeau to new markets and reinforces its position as a leader in comfort travel products and accessories."

Cabeau looks forward to expanding its footprint in 2017, making travel easier and infinitely more comfortable around the world.

For more information about Cabeau, please visit www.cabeau.com.

About Cabeau

Cabeau creates exceptional and affordable travel products for all of life's journey's. Our company began with one simple mission: to find a travel pillow that actually works. What started with the Evolution® Pillow has now evolved into a smart assortment of solution-driven products. Each one is specifically designed to make travel easier, more manageable and infinitely more comfortable, turning every trip into a first-class experience. Cabeau's award-winning travel pillows, comfort products, and accessories are available in over 110 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com.

Contact
Konnect Agency
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:Cabeau
Email:***@konnectagency.com
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2017
Konnect PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share