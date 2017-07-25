News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Art students show talent, skills and craftmanship
High quality artworks from emerging artists under the age of 15
The realistic part of the exhibit is very strong, titled "Young American Realism". In this part of the project students painted subjects with much likeness to the appearance of things without embellishment or artificiality. Carlos Franco, Ecuadorian-American artist and Art Projects/Gallery Director of the nonprofit organization was asked why he emphasizes so much in Realism when many people think that realism is unoriginal. Franco said that he believes in its value and core importance. "Realist painters do not just copy from nature, a still figure or a photograph. Realism is about close observation of external appearances;
The other two parts of the exhibition are "Everything starts from a Dot", based on pointillism and "Air Drawings", composed by mobile sculptures. These artworks are part of a long-term project called Master Studies, in which students learn to appreciate the techniques and works of important classic and contemporary artists like Edouard Manet, Alexander Calder, Paul Signac and George Seurat among others. The whole program is being sponsored by Macy's, Homestead Center for the Arts, MDC Department of Cultural Affairs, Molina Healthcare and individual patrons. The show is open to the general public with free admission and parking.
For more information about the exhibition and the studio/gallery, please contact Director Carlos Franco at 305.258.9901. Visit http://childrensgalleryartscenter.org
Media Contact
Natalie M. Prieto
3052589901
***@childrensgalleryartscenter.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse