July 2017





Art students show talent, skills and craftmanship

High quality artworks from emerging artists under the age of 15
 
 
Visual Arts Exhibition
Visual Arts Exhibition
 
MIAMI - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Children's Gallery and Arts Center, Nonprofit Organization for the Visual and The Performing Arts will host an exhibition of students' works this coming Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 4 to 7 PM at the gallery located inside the Historic Village of Cauley Square at 22400 SW Old Dixie Hwy. Cottage # 15. Although the pieces shown may look like artworks made by professional painters and sculptors, they are creations on canvas, paper, cardboard and metal, made by very young artists under the age of 14.

The realistic part of the exhibit is very strong, titled "Young American Realism". In this part of the project students painted subjects with much likeness to the appearance of things without embellishment or artificiality. Carlos Franco, Ecuadorian-American artist and Art Projects/Gallery Director of the nonprofit organization was asked why he emphasizes so much in Realism when many people think that realism is unoriginal. Franco said that he believes in its value and core importance. "Realist painters do not just copy from nature, a still figure or a photograph. Realism is about close observation of external appearances; the visual fine arts are best understood when comparted to a language created that should be preserved for the essence of communication. Realism can also be compared to great literature and poetry. It is always a challenge and in many programs is considered a difficult illustration. However, Realism rests on the basis of being descriptive; it could be understood as a visual narrative, like a story of a person, an object or a place regardless of time".

The other two parts of the exhibition are "Everything starts from a Dot", based on pointillism and "Air Drawings", composed by mobile sculptures. These artworks are part of a long-term project called Master Studies, in which students learn to appreciate the techniques and works of important classic and contemporary artists like Edouard Manet, Alexander Calder, Paul Signac and George Seurat among others. The whole program is being sponsored by Macy's, Homestead Center for the Arts, MDC Department of Cultural Affairs, Molina Healthcare and individual patrons. The show is open to the general public with free admission and parking.

For more information about the exhibition and the studio/gallery, please contact Director Carlos Franco at 305.258.9901. Visit http://childrensgalleryartscenter.org

Media Contact
Natalie M. Prieto
3052589901
***@childrensgalleryartscenter.org
Source:Children's Gallery and Arts Center
Email:***@childrensgalleryartscenter.org Email Verified
