Why Your Circuit Breakers Trip

circuit breaker panel

Contact

FFD III

***@performanceac.com FFD III

End

-- Don't be alarmed if your breaker trips occasionally;it's supposed to! Circuit breakers are designed to trip to keep your home from overloads and short circuits. However, if you find that your breaker trips on a frequent basis, call a licensed technician as soon as possible, as you may have a more extensive problem on your hands.If you are using more amperage than what your breaker can handle, you probably need to have a breaker or two changed, or have your circuit replaced with one that has a higher amperage rating. No matter your cause for concern, schedule an appointment with us today! Our friendly team members are standing by to answer any question you might have for us.Why Breakers Trip:• Circuit Overload• Short Circuit• Ground FaultYour circuit breaker is designed to protect an electrical circuit by interrupting circuit flow upon detection of a fault condition. For instance, when the amperage rating exceeds the value labeled on the breaker, the breaker will shut down the whole circuit. Simply put, if you have a 20-amp breaker and it exceeds that amperage, it will trip.A more serious cause for a tripped breaker is a short circuit or ground fault condition. They are more difficult to diagnose and could signal a dangerous fire hazard. It is important to have GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter)and AFCI (arc fault circuit interrupter)outlets installed throughout your home for protection against dangerous fault conditions.Whether you are looking to increase amperage, diagnose a safety issue, or install a new electrical circuit, the experts atcan take care of all your needs. Our trusted technicians have the expertise and equipment necessary to complete professional circuit breaker repairs and replacements.To learn more call Performance Electric at 727-228-0624