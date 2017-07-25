News By Tag
Wellness For Life and Ricoh Innovations Partner to Deliver Telehealth Clinic Solution
Wellness for Life specializes in on-site, near-site, direct primary care and healthcare cost management services. Ricoh, a global information technology and office automation company, has developed an innovative telehealth clinic solution for Primary Care Clinics and On-Site Employee Clinic's operated by Wellness For Life. This technology will enable convenient telehealth (video doctor consultations)
"Ricoh's Telehealth Solution focuses on providing an innovative patient centric experience in primary care which aligns perfectly with Wellness for Life's focus to deliver high-quality care for employers and customers," said Justin Leigh, COO, Wellness for Life.
He further added, "We look forward to partnering with Ricoh to establish industry-leading best practices and empower our providers to drive the best possible clinical outcomes."
Wellness for Life is one of the leading health and benefits services organizations spearheading the development of the Direct Primary Care model and membership-based clinics. Wellness for Life designs and implements personalized and cost-effective primary care options for employers that improve access and quality of care across the care continuum.
"We are excited to partner with Wellness For Life in providing innovative telehealth video consultations. The virtual clinic provides convenient and cost-effective health care to the Porter Trust teachers, staff, and dependents" said John Hunter, President of Porter Trust and Superintendent of Union Township School Corporation.
Brian Garcia, Senior Manager of Business Operations, additionally stated, "The telehealth clinic will be operated by Wellness for Life and is conveniently located within the School City East Chicago Administration Building."
"Ricoh's Telehealth Solution, high definition video and video streaming will enable Wellness for Life to continue to innovate in the delivery of quality of care to our patients as well as expand our clinical services in an efficient and cost-effective manner," said Igor Kozunov, CEO, Wellness for Life.
"Partnering with Wellness For Life, allows Ricoh to showcase Ricoh's innovation and commitment to providing the highest standard of solutions for all telehealth platform markets while enabling convenient quality of care and containing healthcare costs", said Taro Terashi, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Vice President.
About Wellness For Life
Wellness for Life is a rapidly growing health and benefits services organization that operates Direct Primary Care Clinics, On-Site and Near-Site Employer sponsored health and wellness clinics in the Midwest and throughout the Country. The clinics provide a wide scope of family medicine services, occupational health, medication dispensing, and diagnostics. Members enjoy open access to medical care, disease management, and wellness services free of wait times and co-pays.
Wellness for Life works with employers to develop custom health plan designs that emphasize primary care and prevention and feature narrow, value-based medical networks and direct purchasing of ancillary services to help better empower healthcare consumers. In addition to providing medical services, Wellness for Life serves as the health data hub that leverages modern technologies and actionable analytics to help achieve superior medical and financial outcomes for its patients and clients.
For more, visit www.healthcare-
About Porter Trust
Porter County Schools Employees' Insurance Trust is a collaboration of 15 area school corporations that have joined together to offer their respective employees more affordable health insurance.
About Ricoh Innovations Corporation (RIC)
Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, RIC creates new, global businesses based on advanced information technology for Ricoh Company, Ltd. RIC brings together world-class user experience, technology and business professionals to deliver easy-to-use, technology-differentiated Smart Vision and healthcare solutions to the market.
To learn more, visit http://ric.ricoh.com/
About Ricoh
Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. Ricoh is a global technology company that has been transforming the way people work for more than 80 years. Under its corporate tagline — Imagine. Change. — Ricoh continues to empower companies and individuals with services and technologies that inspire innovation, enhance sustainability, and boost business growth. These include document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communications systems, digital cameras, and industrial systems.
For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com or http://www.ric.com
Contacts
Wellness for Life
Justin Leigh, COO
jleigh@healthcare-
Porter Trust
John Hunter, President
Superintendent of Union Township School Corporation
jhunter@union.k12.in.us
Ricoh Innovations Corporation
Kevin Ridout, CFO
kevin@ric.ricoh.com
