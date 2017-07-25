News By Tag
Elderly Care Expert and Bestselling Author Charlotte Canion to Hold Book Launch Gala Event
Inspirational author Charlotte Canion shares her personal stories of struggle, hope, and inspiration through the publication "You Have to Laugh to Keep from Crying - How to Parent Your Parents" set to be launched on August 3rd in Bridgeport, Texas.
Tasked with caring for her aging mother while battling and overcoming cancer, Charlotte Canion has been lead to develop a unique way on how to cope and overcome the obstacles that come with the responsibility.
Canion is very passionate about her mission of uplifting the life of aging parents and she shares insights and knowledge based from her own personal experiences. She has gone through many difficult times in the process of caring for her parents and through her book, she plans to impart to others the positivity and joy she now has and let others know that they are not alone and help is there and available. The insights that Canion shares in her book are centered on faith, hope, and love, and are instilled to her by her loving mother who has taught her these values.
You Have to Laugh to Keep from Crying - How to Parent Your Parents is a collection of Canion's life stories where she shares the advice and encouragement to those who are preparing for taking the role of parent to their parents. She narrates stories creatively and provides a guidebook on how to deal with the facets of dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's.
"I am blessed to have the opportunity to share my knowledge on how you can come prepared to take on the role of being a parent to your parents," commented Canion. "It is difficult but doable, all with the proper tools and guidance, and support from your family and friends. I'm glad to be able to share this with everyone through my book."
Dr. Keitha Story-Stephenson, BlueSky Wellness Center CEO and owner and radio host of "Feeding the Family-Mind, Body and Spirit" has this to say about Charlotte Canion's book: "I highly endorse You Have to Laugh to Keep from Crying - How to Parent Your Parents to all children of aging parents. Seeing yourself and the pressures you are facing from a humorous viewpoint gives both releases from anxiety and insight into personal management. Charlotte has spent time in the trenches learning to cope while holding on to her humor, and delivers laughter, instruction, and tenderness as she presents her own story of life with parental Alzheimer's and Parkinson's."
Book Launch Gala Event
Date: Thursday, August 3rd 2017
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: BlueSky Wellness Center, 1401 Cates Street, Suite 104 Bridgeport, Texas
The community and media professionals are invited to take part of this special event to further explore Canion's work and her mission to share her knowledge on uplifting the quality of life of aging parents.
About Charlotte Canion
Charlotte Canion is a multifaceted miracle: mother, sister, mentor, friend and a grandmother. She was born in a small town in Arkansas and grew up in Texas, where everything is bigger than life, including Charlotte. She is very active in her church and local community and has served on many boards and associations as a member and president. She has faced many challenges, including personal experience assisting her own parents with dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, while battling and overcoming cancer.
You Have to Laugh to Keep from Crying is a project that has lingered in Charlotte's heart for many years. She is happy to share her experiences with the world and hopes that her stories might ease the pain that many will endure, tempering the most difficult times with laughter.
To learn more about Charlotte Canion's book and services, visit her website at www.howtoparentyourparents.net.
AUTHOR CONTACT
Charlotte Canion
Phone Number: +1 940 484 9070
Email Address: info@ccanionpublishing.com
Website: www.howtoparentyourparents.net
Media Contact
Charmaine Velarde
1-646-845-9152
***@blackcardbooks.com
