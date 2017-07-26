News By Tag
Lehigh Valley Braces Cost Only $3,995
Allentown and Bethlehem residents can find affordable braces in Center Valley for only $3,995.
Traditional braces from Exeter Orthodontics in Center Valley cost only $3,995. This price is among the lowest in the Lehigh Valley and includes all visits, adjustments, x-rays, and retainers. Even emergency visits are covered.
"There are no hidden fees," says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Center Valley. "Exeter Orthodontics was founded upon the belief that a great smile should be affordable to anyone."
In addition to traditional braces, Exeter Ortho also offers Invisalign® aligners. Allentown residents can find affordable Invisalign in Center Valley for only $3,995. Thanks to Exeter Orthodontics, teens and adults in need of orthodontic care have two great options at one low price.
To learn more about braces in Center Valley, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics:
About Exeter Orthodontics:
Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
