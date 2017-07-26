 
Lehigh Valley Braces Cost Only $3,995

Allentown and Bethlehem residents can find affordable braces in Center Valley for only $3,995.
 
 
Exeter Orthodontics has brought braces to the Allentown and Bethlehem areas.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Teens and adults in Allentown, Bethlehem, and the surrounding Lehigh Valley can find affordable braces in Center Valley from Exeter Orthodontics.

Traditional braces from Exeter Orthodontics in Center Valley cost only $3,995. This price is among the lowest in the Lehigh Valley and includes all visits, adjustments, x-rays, and retainers. Even emergency visits are covered.

"There are no hidden fees," says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Center Valley. "Exeter Orthodontics was founded upon the belief that a great smile should be affordable to anyone."

In addition to traditional braces, Exeter Ortho also offers Invisalign® aligners. Allentown residents can find affordable Invisalign in Center Valley for only $3,995. Thanks to Exeter Orthodontics, teens and adults in need of orthodontic care have two great options at one low price.

To learn more about braces in Center Valley, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:braces Lehigh Valley, Lehigh Valley Dentist, Braces Allentown Pa
Industry:Health
Location:Allentown - Pennsylvania - United States
