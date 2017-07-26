News By Tag
Neubus Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report
Independent Audit Verifies Neubus' Internal Controls and Processes
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Neubus' controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
"Many government agencies rely on Neubus to manage their critical documents efficiently and securely," said I-Hsing Tsao, Neubus co-founder and CTO. "The successful completion of SOC 2 Type II audit is a testament to Neubus' controls, integrity, processes, and systems to keep our customers' data safe."
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. Neubus has selected the security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality principles for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "Neubus delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Neubus' controls."
About Neubus
Neubus Inc. was founded by executives Chris Albury and I-Hsing Tsao to help government agencies increase efficiency, reduce costs, and provide better services by converting their documents to electronic images and data. Historically, most national-level imaging and document management providers were "jacks of all trades," leaving large gaps in the expertise, products, and services available to government agencies. At Neubus, they focused on becoming the best at helping under-served government agencies move from paper-based to paperless processes. They have extensive experience helping agencies capture, store, manage, and share information previously stored on paper and microform. Their technology platform is based on open systems, and their customized solutions cater to the specific needs of hundreds of state and local government agencies.
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 600 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
