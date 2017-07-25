comsuisse AG successfully passed the Site Acceptance Test SAT for:

IRELAND Shannon ATC Centre VCCS Main Enroute Operational System for Irish Aviation Authority

-- comsuisse AG has successfully carried out Site Acceptance Test for the IRELAND Shannon Air Traffic Control Centre in Ballycasey VCCS Main Operational System for the Irish Aviation Authority IAA.The centre is not only responsible for the Irish enroute traffic but also for most of the trans-Atlantic transit from Europe to North America. The installed fully redundant VCS offers digital access to other centres as well as to six remote radio sites, 28 radio channels, spread all over Ireland.The ICS 200/60 installed has a capacity of several hundred operator positions 70 operator positions have been pre-wired. At the current phase 44 operator positions will be used.The implementation and installation of the system is a significant milestone for comsuisse AG.Mr. Fergal Arthurs Manager Communications Systems IAA said: "IAA is glad that comsuisse AG has once more proven the ability to maintain and take in to operation the reliable ICS 200/60 platforms. This was achieved by the experienced crew from comsuisse and the good long-term relationship between IAA and the employees of comsuisse AG. "Richard Schöbel Regional Sales Director at comsuisse proudly announces: "This successful implementation is another milestone for comsuisse to prove the position as a global player in the VCS market. We are looking forward to continuing a long-lasting relationship with IAA."The Shannon ATC Centre is responsible for the traffic over Ireland and 80% of all flights between Europe and North America. It controls flights as far as 15 degrees west, which is approximately 385 kilometers off the Irish coast. For the further transit over the Atlantic Ocean the flights are be handed over to Shanwick.Irish Aviation Authority a semi-state company is in charge for the following three tasks: the provision of air traffic management and related services in the Irish controlled airspace, the safety regulations of the civil aviation industry and the oversight of civil aviation security in Ireland.comsuisse AG, a company for safety critical, high reliable voice communication solutions combines a crew of engineers with long-term experience in the area of TDM based ICS 200/60 systems with the knowledge of most modern VoIP technology. Together with its sister companies, comsuisse AG is not only enabled to support ICS 200/60 voice communication systems, but also to adapt, manufacture and provide long-term maintenance for customers operating ICS 200/60 systems.With myVCS, comsuisse AG has developed one of the most modern and powerful full VoIP systems on the market, designed for high available applications as required for voice communication systems for Air Traffic Management.