Air-Air Refuelling will be discussed in Madrid by Senior Military Officials
Military Airlift leaders to discuss Air-Air Refuelling Capabilities this November in Madrid
2017's programme is now not only providing a unique focus on maximising airlift, but also aerial refuelling capabilities. Featuring presentations from a diverse pool of military officials and key industry organizations.
Military officials from Royal Netherlands Air Force, JAPCC, and European Defence Agency will gather at SMi Groups Military Airlift Conference to discuss Air-Air Refuelling Capabilities.
Speaking about "Pioneering Multinational Air-Air Refuelling for coalition Operations,"
Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Markie, AAR SME, JAPCC will cover in his presentation the enhancement of joint training projects to ensure continued easy assimilation of national forces into a joint structure. Exploring the recent success of AAR Planning courses as well as the increase of developing interoperability of NATO air transport assets in a Joint Force Air Component scenario.
Dion Polman, Project Officer AAR, European Defence Agency will look at existing air tanker assets across the European fleet and the opportunities for development. Overseeing the current progress in developing AAR capabilities for the A400M and the increase of strategic air tanker capacity with the A330 MRTT.
The two-day conference will also provide unique networking opportunities and an exclusive post-conference complimentary site visit to Getafe Air Base for all attendees. Including an introduction about Airbus Spanish and Getafe sites, opportunity for delegates to see the A330 MRTT Conversion Centre, the training centre and the system integration laboratories. Transport will be provided to and from the conference hotel for this visit.
Other notable presenters include: Spanish Air Force, Airbus, Boeing, Royal Air Force, TLD Group, MCCE, JETEX Flight Support, Heavy Airlift Wing, ViaSat, NATO Support and Procurement Agency, French Air Force, US Air Force Europe, Volga Dnepr Group, NATO SHAPE and more.
The £200 early bird, booking discount expires Friday, September 29th 2017.
For information on also sponsoring or exhibiting at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling this November, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-
18th Annual Military Airlift and Air-To-Air Refueling
Madrid, Spain
28th – 29th November 2017
