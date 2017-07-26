 
JW Software Receives SOC 1 Type II Attestation

Independent Audit Verifies JW Software's Internal Controls and Processes
 
 
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- JW Software, a claims management software provider, today announced that it has completed its SSAE 18 (SOC 1) Type II Audit. This attestation verifies that JW Software has the proper internal controls and processes in place to deliver high quality services to its clients.

KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of JW Software's controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 18 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements), the SOC 1 Type II audit report includes JW Software's description of controls as well as the detailed testing of its controls over a minimum six-month period.

The Security of JW Software Clients is Paramount

"Many of JW Software's clients rely on them to protect consumer information," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "As a result, JW Software has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the managed solutions provided by JW Software."

SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 18 auditing standards which focus on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity's financial statements. The standard demonstrates that an organization has adequate controls and processes in place. Federal regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Gramm-Leach-Bliley and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) require corporations to audit the internal controls of their suppliers, including those that provide technology services.

About JW Software

JW Software, Inc. is a software firm focused on the development and support of product-based Insurance Technology Solutions with a specific emphasis on software systems that support end-to-end Policy & Claims Administration.

JW Software, Inc. provides FileHandler, a .NET, multi-line, browser-based Claims Administration System designed to manage claims for TPAs, Carriers, Self-Insured Entities, Municipalities, Risk Pools, etc. FileHandler is backed by a company with over 25 years of experience in the RMIS marketplace and the system has been strategically designed to enhance our client's current processes and improve productivity through its diverse functionality and dynamic reporting tools.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 600 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/2055436/).

