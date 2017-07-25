 
Industry News





Elisiontec Announced To offer Custom Module Development for VICIDial: Call Center Solution

Elision Technolab LLP made an announcement to offer custom module development service for VICIDial: Contact center solution.
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Elision Technolab LLP is an India based IT company which is offering client centric services for more than a decade. The company has been benefiting many companies with its innovative solutions, custom development and customization services with the open source VoIP solutions. Recently, the spokesperson of the company made an announcement about their service related to VICIDial: Contact center solution. The solution is the most widely used among call centers, contact centers and customer support centers across the globe. The company has developed a range of custom modules which can be integrated with the VICIDial solution to add extra functionality.

Below is the list of offered VICIDial modules and its brief:

·         SMS Module

It integrates SMS APIs (Application Programming Interface) which can be used to send text messages during the call and after the call. It has many additional features as well, such as SMS template, campaign wise SMS template assignment and more.

·         Email Module

An email module to add the email facility in the VICIDial: call center software. This module comes with the email templates and additional features to assign the email camping wise, and more.

·         Soundboard Avatar Module

This is a completely innovative module which is developed for Indian companies and other companies which are having limited manual agents with required speaking skills. This module has predefined and pre-recorded audio clips which can be played while the call is connected. It has classification factors and much more to make calling effective even with limited skilled agents.

·         Survey Module

This module adds polling facility to the VICIDial system. The module can be used to take online survey during the call and compare or review reports of the survey.

·         Custom Recording Module

As the name suggests, it adds a call recording feature in the VICIDial, contact center software. You may records all calls or make custom call recordings.

·         Disposition Bucket Module

The call disposition bucket can be created and assigned to different campaigns. Thus, agents can have a list of disposition based on main and sub categories. The agents just need to click to select the disposition to be added to the call. This makes disposition easier and fast.

·         Custom Billing Module

This is a unique module which can be used to assign the calling budget to each campaign or to a team and even at an executive level. According to the assigned budget outbound calling can be performed. There is much more to be used for controlling the calling activities.

·         Sticky Agent

This module ensures the call of a lead is routed to the same agent to whom he/she talked last time.

·         Graphical Reports

The custom graphical reports for different fields and criteria are generated to compare the activities and review performance.

·         Advanced Security Modules

A range of security modules can be added in the VICIDial system which protect server, systems, VICIDial call center solution and all components of the call center environment that ensures complete security.

The spokesperson of the company has asked to visit http://www.elisiontec.com/vicidial-goautodial-solution/  for more details.

Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
