Elisiontec Announced To offer Custom Module Development for VICIDial: Call Center Solution
Elision Technolab LLP made an announcement to offer custom module development service for VICIDial: Contact center solution.
Below is the list of offered VICIDial modules and its brief:
· SMS Module
It integrates SMS APIs (Application Programming Interface) which can be used to send text messages during the call and after the call. It has many additional features as well, such as SMS template, campaign wise SMS template assignment and more.
· Email Module
An email module to add the email facility in the VICIDial: call center software. This module comes with the email templates and additional features to assign the email camping wise, and more.
· Soundboard Avatar Module
This is a completely innovative module which is developed for Indian companies and other companies which are having limited manual agents with required speaking skills. This module has predefined and pre-recorded audio clips which can be played while the call is connected. It has classification factors and much more to make calling effective even with limited skilled agents.
· Survey Module
This module adds polling facility to the VICIDial system. The module can be used to take online survey during the call and compare or review reports of the survey.
· Custom Recording Module
As the name suggests, it adds a call recording feature in the VICIDial, contact center software. You may records all calls or make custom call recordings.
· Disposition Bucket Module
The call disposition bucket can be created and assigned to different campaigns. Thus, agents can have a list of disposition based on main and sub categories. The agents just need to click to select the disposition to be added to the call. This makes disposition easier and fast.
· Custom Billing Module
This is a unique module which can be used to assign the calling budget to each campaign or to a team and even at an executive level. According to the assigned budget outbound calling can be performed. There is much more to be used for controlling the calling activities.
· Sticky Agent
This module ensures the call of a lead is routed to the same agent to whom he/she talked last time.
· Graphical Reports
The custom graphical reports for different fields and criteria are generated to compare the activities and review performance.
· Advanced Security Modules
A range of security modules can be added in the VICIDial system which protect server, systems, VICIDial call center solution and all components of the call center environment that ensures complete security.
