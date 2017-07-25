News By Tag
Amid pet-sitter licensing fears, Pet Sitters International advises that professional options abound
"With the recent controversy in New York regarding licensing for 'pet sitters,' we want pet owners to know that the issue there was actually about boarding pets in one's own home without a license, which, in many communities, is indeed breaking a law established to protect pets and the people engaging in this practice," says Patti Moran, PSI founder and president. "While pet owners and media outlets often mistakenly use the terms interchangeably, 'pet sitting' and 'boarding' are very different services."
PSI is the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters and dog walkers, with more than 6,000 member businesses who service nearly 700,000 pet-owning households across the United States and abroad. PSI offers pet owners access to the largest online directory of professional pet-sitting businesses (http://www.petsit.com/
Moran explains that professional pet sitters have been around much longer than the burgeoning sharing economy has existed. Since 1994 PSI has set standards for quality pet care and empowered their professional members with the education, tools and resources necessary to provide high-quality, reliable pet care.
PSI defines "pet sitting" as going to the pet owner's home to provide care so a pet is able to remain in its home environment, reducing stress and limiting exposure to disease and other risks.
"When taking your pet to another's home, bites and fights can become a reality. Many homes are not adequately 'pet-proofed' and illnesses can be transmitted unknowingly,"
While pet-sitting options abound, PSI advises pet owners to only use the services of professional pet sitters and dog walkers.
News stories of tragedies caused by pet lovers looking to earn extra cash and calling themselves "pet sitters" have become more common as the number of pet-care directory sites has grown and articles have touted pet sitting as an easy side job. While these pet lovers are likely well-intentioned, they often lack the experience, education and insurance coverage needed should a pet emergency or other unfortunate situation occur.
PSI recommends that pet owners ask seven important questions (https://www.petsit.com/
"Pet Sitters International is proud to have established and built the professional pet-sitting industry to give pet owners a convenient option for pet care and to make it easier for people to consider pet ownership," says Moran.
The association is, in fact, credited with literally defining "pet sitting."
"We were the ones who actually campaigned in 1997 to have the word 'pet sitter' added to the dictionary,"
To learn more or to find a local PSI-member professional pet sitter, visit www.petsit.com.
