 
News By Tag
* City of Lauderdale Lakes
* Government
* Washington Dc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lauderdale Lakes
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


City of Lauderdale Lakes Delegation Met with Federal Officials

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* City of Lauderdale Lakes
* Government
* Washington Dc

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Lauderdale Lakes - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The City of Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers and City Manager Phil Alleyne traveled to Washington, D.C., in collaboration with the City's Federal Lobbyist, and Alcalde & Fay, to advocate on behalf of the City of Lauderdale Lakes.

Over a very busy two day session, Mayor Rogers and City Manager Alleyne attended several meetings which consisted of Federal Officials; Congressman Alcee Hastings, along with representatives from the Office of Senator Bill Nelson, Congressman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Senator Marco Rubio.  Federal Department Administrators and staff met with City of Lauderdale Lakes representatives throughout the day.

The Lauderdale Lakes Delegation also connected with Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom E. Price and his senior leadership team. They discussed the City of Lauderdale Lakes' commitment to improving the quality of life of its residents.  The HHS team identified available resources, technical assistance and grant programs that are available help the City further its vision of creating a vibrant, connected, diverse and safe community.

"We are committed to working with our Federal, State and County officials on critical issues that impact Lauderdale Lakes," said Mayor Hazelle Rogers. "Grant opportunities and infrastructure resources are our major priorities," she said.

The delegation achieved its primary objective to identify grant funds for programs and services; relay the City's position on various legislative issues; discover resources for capital projects; and discuss key issues that will affect the City of Lauderdale Lakes in the future.

The City of Lauderdale Lakes serves over 35,000 residents by enriching the quality of life for seniors, children and families while promoting social interactions, health awareness, and educational experiences.

For more information visit www.lauderdalelakes.org, or follow us on Twitter: @CityofLaudLakes & Facebook: City of Lauderdale Lakes

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa P. Dunn, MBA, MD Marketing Network, melissa@mdmarketingnetwork.com ; or Kiana D. Clark, MBA, Forward PR, LLC, kiana@forwardpublicrelations.com , 786-805-0008

Contact
Melissa P. Dunn, MBA, MD Marketing Network
***@mdmarketingnetwork.com
End
Source:City of Lauderdale Lakes
Email:***@mdmarketingnetwork.com Email Verified
Tags:City of Lauderdale Lakes, Government, Washington Dc
Industry:Government
Location:Lauderdale Lakes - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Forward PR, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share