City of Lauderdale Lakes Delegation Met with Federal Officials

Melissa P. Dunn, MBA, MD Marketing Network

***@mdmarketingnetwork.com Melissa P. Dunn, MBA, MD Marketing Network

-- The City of Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers and City Manager Phil Alleyne traveled to Washington, D.C., in collaboration with the City's Federal Lobbyist, and Alcalde & Fay, to advocate on behalf of the City of Lauderdale Lakes.Over a very busy two day session, Mayor Rogers and City Manager Alleyne attended several meetings which consisted of Federal Officials; Congressman Alcee Hastings, along with representatives from the Office of Senator Bill Nelson, Congressman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Senator Marco Rubio. Federal Department Administrators and staff met with City of Lauderdale Lakes representatives throughout the day.The Lauderdale Lakes Delegation also connected with Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom E. Price and his senior leadership team. They discussed the City of Lauderdale Lakes' commitment to improving the quality of life of its residents. The HHS team identified available resources, technical assistance and grant programs that are available help the City further its vision of creating a vibrant, connected, diverse and safe community."We are committed to working with our Federal, State and County officials on critical issues that impact Lauderdale Lakes," said Mayor Hazelle Rogers. "Grant opportunities and infrastructure resources are our major priorities,"she said.The delegation achieved its primary objective to identify grant funds for programs and services; relay the City's position on various legislative issues; discover resources for capital projects; and discuss key issues that will affect the City of Lauderdale Lakes in the future.The City of Lauderdale Lakes serves over 35,000 residents by enriching the quality of life for seniors, children and families while promoting social interactions, health awareness, and educational experiences.www.lauderdalelakes.orgMelissa P. Dunn, MBA, MD Marketing Network, melissa@mdmarketingnetwork.com ; or Kiana D. Clark, MBA, Forward PR, LLC, kiana@forwardpublicrelations.com , 786-805-0008