News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
noax Technologies Wins the 2017 Red Dot Design Award
The rugged housing is made of finely polished stainless steel, coupled with a non-reflective touchscreen made of hardened safety glass. noax Technologies' new S21WP industrial PC is groundbreaking in terms of PCAP touch technology for industrial applications. The S21WP is the first industrial PC of its kind that offers modified PCAP touch technology that can be operated with gloves.
The precise multi-touch functionality offers intuitive, smartphone-oriented gesture control. The PC also features an IP69K protection rating, network cards, and comprehensive on-board interfaces to allow the device to be universally applicable in any type of harsh environment. The S21WP is the result of extensive research and development by the design team at noax Technologies. The noax team can be proud to have the Red Dot seal.
Red Dot Award: Panel of Judges Consists of 40 Design Experts from Around the World
The competition attaches significant amount of importance to the independent judging panel. In order to ensure credibility, no judge may be employed by an industrial company. The approximately 40-person panel of experts reviewed all products on-site for three days. The degree of innovation, quality, functionality, and ecological compatibility are just some of the criteria that are used in the judging process. Products that stand out from the competition thanks to their design have earned this quality seal. The Red Dot Gala will host final celebratory festivities on July 3, 2017 at the Aalto-Theater in Essen.
For more information, visit www.noax.com.
Media Contact
Lindsay Ackman
***@noaxna.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse