BluHorn® has acquired FileLogix to provide web-based solutions to clients
Media buying software is now elevated to a new level of efficiency
"Wes and I played racquetball for years and I got to know him by beating him on the court," said Mike White, owner of BluHorn and Client Focused Media. "I approached him about having his company help develop my media buying software platform. From there, we grew the platform together and naturally progressed to the merging of our businesses."
With Benwick on board, BluHorn is elevated to a new level of efficiency. Filelogix was developed to track, manage and store documents, records and raw data. It keeps track of the various versions created and modified by different users. The program has been used to help clients gain efficiency by leveraging the power of the web for business process automation, document and records management, as well as traditional workflow.
BluHorn, a subsidiary of the integrated marketing firm Client Focused Media, provides media buyers with a user-friendly interface that works well across all media types. It allows media buyers to organize, analyze and communicate media buys for television, cable, radio, outdoor, print and digital campaigns.
"Our software recently finished integrating with Nielsen and comScore allowing us to accommodate our larger clients' needs, " said White. "We plan on continuing to expand offerings to gain market share."
BluHorn software is the developmental technology solution for a multitude of advertising or marketing needs. Research and results are crucial aspects of successful marketing and BluHorn can update data summaries after each keystroke, allowing buyers to see their summary totals in real-time. It was designed by media buyers to make buying more intelligent and efficient.
About BluHorn
BluHorn® is a web-based media buying software program accessible from any device. It is designed to organize, schedule and report media buys, whether for broadcast television, cable television, radio, outdoor, print or digital media. The software, which was created by media buyers for media buyers, was developed with the input of more than 50 small to midsize advertising, marketing and digital media firms throughout the United States. For more information on BluHorn, visit bluhorn.com.
About Client Focused Media
Client Focused Mediawas founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services, and media, community, and public relations to a variety of clients. CFM is committed to discovering and overcoming the key challenges that prevent a business from reaching its full potential. CFM is located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 and can be reached at (904)-232-3001. For more information, visit cfmedia.net.
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
