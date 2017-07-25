Microsoft Training: $2.00 monthly subscription for 2016, 2013, 2010 and 2007

Make a pledge and get full unlimited access to ALL 2699 Microsoft Office Training Videos on Excel, Outlook, Word, Power Point, Project and Access from 2007-2016.

-- A Microsoft Office Software Training Company, Dream Force LLC (http://www.dreamforce.us/), is pleased to announce its partnership with Patreon a monthly subscription video platform. All Microsoft office training videos from 2016, 2013, 2010 and 2007 to current are now released and ready for viewing through the patreon channel www.patreon.com/KirtKershaw.We invite you to support Kirt by making a pledge for $2. Showing your support will give you immediate access to over 2650 training videos on Access, Excel, Outlook, Word, Power Point, and Project as well as Windows Vista 7 and 10.For those who want more you can increase your pledge to $5 which will give you access to exercises, quizzes and instructor notes. A pledge at $10 will allow you to request a certificate of completion each month. You can learn more about these options at patreon.com/KirtKershaw.We invite you to come and learn more about your options to study Microsoft and excel in your work place. These are web-based training tutorials which give you the freedom watch anywhere and anytime you want.Kirt Kershaw's certifications include: Microsoft Office Specialist and Expert: Excel and Word 2016, Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint 2016, Microsoft Office Specialist, Expert and Master: 2000, XP (2002), 2003, 2007, 2010 and 2013. Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT), Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP), Certified Microsoft Project XP (2002), 2010 and 2013 and CompTIA's A+.All training videos are in English.