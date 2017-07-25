News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Microsoft Training: $2.00 monthly subscription for 2016, 2013, 2010 and 2007
Make a pledge and get full unlimited access to ALL 2699 Microsoft Office Training Videos on Excel, Outlook, Word, Power Point, Project and Access from 2007-2016.
We invite you to support Kirt by making a pledge for $2. Showing your support will give you immediate access to over 2650 training videos on Access, Excel, Outlook, Word, Power Point, and Project as well as Windows Vista 7 and 10.
For those who want more you can increase your pledge to $5 which will give you access to exercises, quizzes and instructor notes. A pledge at $10 will allow you to request a certificate of completion each month. You can learn more about these options at patreon.com/
We invite you to come and learn more about your options to study Microsoft and excel in your work place. These are web-based training tutorials which give you the freedom watch anywhere and anytime you want.
Kirt Kershaw's certifications include: Microsoft Office Specialist and Expert: Excel and Word 2016, Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint 2016, Microsoft Office Specialist, Expert and Master: 2000, XP (2002), 2003, 2007, 2010 and 2013. Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT), Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP), Certified Microsoft Project XP (2002), 2010 and 2013 and CompTIA's A+.
All training videos are in English.
Contact
Kirt Kershaw
***@dreamforce.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse