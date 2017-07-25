 
News By Tag
* Microsoft Training Tutorials
* Excel 2016 Training Videos
* Learn Microsoft Office
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sandy
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


Microsoft Training: $2.00 monthly subscription for 2016, 2013, 2010 and 2007

Make a pledge and get full unlimited access to ALL 2699 Microsoft Office Training Videos on Excel, Outlook, Word, Power Point, Project and Access from 2007-2016.
 
SANDY, Utah - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- A Microsoft Office Software Training Company, Dream Force LLC (http://www.dreamforce.us/), is pleased to announce its partnership with Patreon a monthly subscription video platform. All Microsoft office training videos from 2016, 2013, 2010 and 2007 to current are now released and ready for viewing through the patreon channel www.patreon.com/KirtKershaw.

We invite you to support Kirt by making a pledge for $2. Showing your support will give you immediate access to over 2650 training videos on Access, Excel, Outlook, Word, Power Point, and Project as well as Windows Vista 7 and 10.

For those who want more you can increase your pledge to $5 which will give you access to exercises, quizzes and instructor notes. A pledge at $10 will allow you to request a certificate of completion each month. You can learn more about these options at patreon.com/KirtKershaw.

We invite you to come and learn more about your options to study Microsoft and excel in your work place. These are web-based training tutorials which give you the freedom watch anywhere and anytime you want.

Kirt Kershaw's certifications include: Microsoft Office Specialist and Expert: Excel and Word 2016, Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint 2016, Microsoft Office Specialist, Expert and Master: 2000, XP (2002), 2003, 2007, 2010 and 2013. Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT), Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP), Certified Microsoft Project XP (2002), 2010 and 2013 and CompTIA's A+.

All training videos are in English.

Contact
Kirt Kershaw
***@dreamforce.us
End
Source:
Email:***@dreamforce.us Email Verified
Tags:Microsoft Training Tutorials, Excel 2016 Training Videos, Learn Microsoft Office
Industry:Education
Location:Sandy - Utah - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share