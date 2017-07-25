Country(s)
City of Columbus Provides $90,000 Grant to Columbus State for Early Childhood Education
WASHINGTON - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The $90,000 city grant provides an opportunity for 48 current early childhood educators working in Columbus, Ohio to meet state-level educational standards set to take place in 2020 by facilitating educational pilot at Columbus State Community College throughout this year. One of the 2020 state-level standards will require early educators working in the state of Ohio to have Child Development Associate (CDA®) Credentials as part of the state-wide rating and improvement policy system, Step Up to Quality.
As part of this initiative, the Council for Professional Recognition (the Council) and Columbus State Community College have entered a strategic partnership to selectively align the 16-week CDA program offered at the college, for those 48 students, with the CDA's Eight Subject Areas and 13 functional areas through a set of three courses offered. These areas of knowledge are required in all early childhood education courses CDA applicants complete in order to count as credits towards the CDA training educational requirements.
"Columbus State faculty and staff understand the value a CDA Credential will have for the early childhood educators serving children and their families in these communities. It's also rewarding to know that faculty members at the school will be there for CDA candidates to receive the coaching and support they might need throughout the credential process," Valora Washington, chief executive officer, Council for Professional Recognition said.
The CDA program Columbus State offers allows students enrolled at the school to complete three courses that count towards the educational credits required to complete a CDA credential. Students can gain nine credits towards an associate degree in early childhood development and education at Columbus State as well.
ABOUT THE COUNCIL FOR PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION
The Council for Professional Recognition promotes improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings – Head Start, pre-k, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. As a non-profit agency, the Council sets policies and procedures for assessment and credentialing, publishes the industry leading training books and workbooks, including its CDA Competency Standards and Essentials textbook and workbook (2nd edition).
ABOUT COLUMBUS STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Columbus State Community Collegeis Central Ohio's front door to higher education and a leader in advancing our region's prosperity. Our Mission is to educate and inspire, providing our students with the opportunity to achieve their goals. We reflect the demographics of Central Ohio, and we leverage the college's rich diversity for the benefit of our local and global communities.
