News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
1st Episode Psychosis Services Now Offered at PrairieCare Medical Group Center for Neurotherapeutics
Medication management: Participants will also meet weekly with a psychiatrist who has expertise in first episode psychosis. This psychiatrist will be able to follow the individual after IOP has completed as well. Medication is often a useful tool in best managing symptoms and improving quality of life.
Individual therapy: Participants will meet with an individual therapist to work on key concepts of the NAVIGATE psychotherapeutic model and continue to support the individual in recovery.
Supported Employment Specialist: As the participant nears completion of the IOP, they will begin meeting with the supported employment specialist to begin working thoroughly towards goals of returning to work or school.
Family Psychoeducation:
After care group: The First Episode Program provides a weekly young adult group for individuals who have completed the program. Symptoms of psychosis can often be quite isolating, and the group atmosphere provides ongoing support and social interaction even after IOP has completed. All individuals are welcome to participate in this program when their schedule allows.
Nursing: Nursing is provided for all patients who have medication management through the program. Nursing is available for any medication or symptom questions between visits.
Program Details:
• 12 weeks in duration
• Groups meet 3 days per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
• 1:00-4:00pm
• Psychiatric medication management
• Individual therapy
• Supported Employment Specialist
• Family support and psychoeducation
• After care group
• Nursing
Program staff: Suzanne Jasberg, MD, Kelsey Gilles MD, Jenna Penrod MSW, LGSW, Marc Mooney PhD, Sarah Krohn LICSW, CPRP, Kris Svendahl, PMHNP-BC, Jessica Daigle, RN
For additional information about the program – or to see if you or a loved one are a good fit – please contact the PrairieCare Medical Group Center for Neurotherapeutics at cfn@prairie-
Contact
Jen Holper, PrairieCare
***@prairie-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse