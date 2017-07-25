 
News By Tag
* Mental Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Edina
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


1st Episode Psychosis Services Now Offered at PrairieCare Medical Group Center for Neurotherapeutics

 
 
PrairieCare Medical Group
PrairieCare Medical Group
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Mental Health

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Edina - Minnesota - US

Subject:
* Services

EDINA, Minn. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Run by Program Director Dr. Suzanne Jasberg, "Elevate" is an intensive outpatient program for adults experiencing their first episode of psychosis. The Elevate program utilizes key concepts from the NAVIGATE program, the first evidence based treatment manual for recovery after an initial episode of psychosis. The PrairieCare Medical Group Center for Neurotherapeutics program will focus on reduction in symptoms, reduction in substance use, healthy lifestyle choices and stress management. Clients utilize these skills to work towards individual goals, often returning to work or school. We strive to develop long term and meaningful relationships with our clients with a goal of supporting each individual on their path. Below is a summary of the Elevate program:

Medication management: Participants will also meet weekly with a psychiatrist who has expertise in first episode psychosis. This psychiatrist will be able to follow the individual after IOP has completed as well. Medication is often a useful tool in best managing symptoms and improving quality of life.

Individual therapy: Participants will meet with an individual therapist to work on key concepts of the NAVIGATE psychotherapeutic model and continue to support the individual in recovery.

Supported Employment Specialist: As the participant nears completion of the IOP, they will begin meeting with the supported employment specialist to begin working thoroughly towards goals of returning to work or school.

Family Psychoeducation: The family is an essential aspect of recovery after a first episode of psychosis. The First Episode Program offers evening family support and psychoeducation that is strongly recommended for the loved ones of anyone in the program.

After care group: The First Episode Program provides a weekly young adult group for individuals who have completed the program. Symptoms of psychosis can often be quite isolating, and the group atmosphere provides ongoing support and social interaction even after IOP has completed. All individuals are welcome to participate in this program when their schedule allows.

Nursing: Nursing is provided for all patients who have medication management through the program. Nursing is available for any medication or symptom questions between visits.

Program Details:

• 12 weeks in duration
• Groups meet 3 days per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
• 1:00-4:00pm
• Psychiatric medication management
• Individual therapy
• Supported Employment Specialist
• Family support and psychoeducation
• After care group
• Nursing

Program staff: Suzanne Jasberg, MD, Kelsey Gilles MD, Jenna Penrod MSW, LGSW, Marc Mooney PhD, Sarah Krohn LICSW, CPRP, Kris Svendahl, PMHNP-BC, Jessica Daigle, RN

For additional information about the program – or to see if you or a loved one are a good fit – please contact the PrairieCare Medical Group Center for Neurotherapeutics at cfn@prairie-care.com or by calling 952-826-8478. https://www.prairie-care.com

Contact
Jen Holper, PrairieCare
***@prairie-care.com
End
Source:
Email:***@prairie-care.com Email Verified
Tags:Mental Health
Industry:Medical
Location:Edina - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share