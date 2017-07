1st Episode Psychosis Services Now Offered at PrairieCare Medical Group Center for Neurotherapeutics

PrairieCare Medical Group

Contact

Jen Holper, PrairieCare

***@prairie- care.com Jen Holper, PrairieCare

End

-- Run by Program Director Dr. Suzanne Jasberg, "Elevate" is an intensive outpatient program for adults experiencing their first episode of psychosis. The Elevate program utilizes key concepts from the NAVIGATE program, the first evidence based treatment manual for recovery after an initial episode of psychosis. The PrairieCare Medical Group Center for Neurotherapeutics program will focus on reduction in symptoms, reduction in substance use, healthy lifestyle choices and stress management. Clients utilize these skills to work towards individual goals, often returning to work or school. We strive to develop long term and meaningful relationships with our clients with a goal of supporting each individual on their path. Below is a summary of the Elevate program:Participants will also meet weekly with a psychiatrist who has expertise in first episode psychosis. This psychiatrist will be able to follow the individual after IOP has completed as well. Medication is often a useful tool in best managing symptoms and improving quality of life.Participants will meet with an individual therapist to work on key concepts of the NAVIGATE psychotherapeutic model and continue to support the individual in recovery.As the participant nears completion of the IOP, they will begin meeting with the supported employment specialist to begin working thoroughly towards goals of returning to work or school.The family is an essential aspect of recovery after a first episode of psychosis. The First Episode Program offers evening family support and psychoeducation that is strongly recommended for the loved ones of anyone in the program.The First Episode Program provides a weekly young adult group for individuals who have completed the program. Symptoms of psychosis can often be quite isolating, and the group atmosphere provides ongoing support and social interaction even after IOP has completed. All individuals are welcome to participate in this program when their schedule allows.Nursing is provided for all patients who have medication management through the program. Nursing is available for any medication or symptom questions between visits.Program Details:• 12 weeks in duration• Groups meet 3 days per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)• 1:00-4:00pm• Psychiatric medication management• Individual therapy• Supported Employment Specialist• Family support and psychoeducation• After care group• NursingProgram staff: Suzanne Jasberg, MD, Kelsey Gilles MD, Jenna Penrod MSW, LGSW, Marc Mooney PhD, Sarah Krohn LICSW, CPRP, Kris Svendahl, PMHNP-BC, Jessica Daigle, RNFor additional information about the program – or to see if you or a loved one are a good fit – please contact the PrairieCare Medical Group Center for Neurotherapeutics at cfn@prairie-care.com or by calling 952-826-8478. https://www.prairie- care.com