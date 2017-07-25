 
Powder coating industry employs ultrasonic screeners for faster production

Ultrasonic sieving in the powder coating industry maximizes efficiencies
 
 
Ultrasonic sieve for powder coating
Ultrasonic sieve for powder coating
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the past few decades, the powder coating industry has seen double-digit growth in the US and Europe. However, over the past few years, with a slowing market and rising raw material costs, manufacturers are being forced to look even more closely at all aspects of their business to maintain growth and healthy profitability.

The Powder Coating Process
The powder coating process involves a number of steps taking the raw materials through various stages to form a 'plastic' mix. This is then cooled and broken down into plastic chips before being micronized and passed through a cyclone classifier to separate the large and fine particles.

Quality Control Screening
The final stage of the process involves screening the fine powder to remove extraneous contaminants such as filter bag 'fluff'. Screening the powders at this stage ensures only powder of the correct particles size is passed through to the filling line. This is critical because this will have a direct impact on the quality and film thickness that can be obtained during the coating process.

Problems with traditional methods of screening and the solution
To overcome the blocking of mesh, some manufacturers have experimented with 'off-line' screening and rotary sieves. However these methods can also compromise product quality since very little oversize is collected during the screening process. Russell Finex have developed the ultimate solution for this application. By combining the Russell Compact Sieve® check-screener and Vibrasonic® Deblinding System, the most efficient screening system can be obtained.

For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-free. Throughout the world, Russell Finex serves a variety of industries with applications including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, plastisols, paint, coatings, metal powders and ceramics.

Contact us to find the filtration solution for your exact needs: http://www.russellfinex.com/en/contact-russell-finex/

