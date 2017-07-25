News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Powder coating industry employs ultrasonic screeners for faster production
Ultrasonic sieving in the powder coating industry maximizes efficiencies
The Powder Coating Process
The powder coating process involves a number of steps taking the raw materials through various stages to form a 'plastic' mix. This is then cooled and broken down into plastic chips before being micronized and passed through a cyclone classifier to separate the large and fine particles.
Quality Control Screening
The final stage of the process involves screening the fine powder to remove extraneous contaminants such as filter bag 'fluff'. Screening the powders at this stage ensures only powder of the correct particles size is passed through to the filling line. This is critical because this will have a direct impact on the quality and film thickness that can be obtained during the coating process.
Problems with traditional methods of screening and the solution
To overcome the blocking of mesh, some manufacturers have experimented with 'off-line' screening and rotary sieves. However these methods can also compromise product quality since very little oversize is collected during the screening process. Russell Finex have developed the ultimate solution for this application. By combining the Russell Compact Sieve® check-screener and Vibrasonic® Deblinding System, the most efficient screening system can be obtained.
For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-
Contact us to find the filtration solution for your exact needs: http://www.russellfinex.com/
Contact
Anna Woods
***@russellfinex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse