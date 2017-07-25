Over £6bn is spent on market research & public relations in the UK, but is the money well spe

News By Tag
There are five guides are:
Guide to Commissioning Market Research. This guide shows how to commission a market research survey and how to pull together a briefing document for a research agency. It is designed for clients of all sizes and experience levels and is useful both for clients with less experience of commissioning research and for more experienced clients who wish to review their commissioning.
How to Lay Out and Interpret Market Research Tables. This guide is aimed at research clients (and students) who have little experience of quantitative market research surveys and is designed to show how the results from a quantitative market research study can be laid out and how to interpret the findings. It can be used by clients reading a market research report and by clients who have to show market research findings to internal stakeholders.
Key Ways to Enhance Understanding of Your Market Research Results. This Guide aims to show how to make the results from a quantitative market research survey easier to understand. Most quantitative surveys result in the presentation of tabular data. How do you make the results held on a table easier to understand and how do you prompt interest in the findings?
How to Strengthen Your Public Relations with Research and Statistics. Public Relations is designed to maintain or enhance a company's image and its products and services. It is a critical component of a marketing plan. This guide shows how the use of results from a market research survey can enhance a press and social media PR campaign.
How to Improve your Press Releases with Research and Statistics. This guide shows how the use of market research findings and statistics can improve a press release. As such, it is a sister guide to How to Improve Your PR with Research and Statistics. Press releases remain a vital communication tool for businesses and this guide shows how research findings can add impact to a press release and improve media coverage.
About IRN Research
IRN Research is a market research consultancy which provides market research services to business across all industry sectors, especially the legal, travel and tourism and financial services industries. If your needs are for a small-scale UK-based research project or for a large- scale, multi-country research project, IRN can help. To satisfy our client's needs we utilise a range of market research techniques, including desk research, telephone/online surveys, face-to-face interviews, focus groups, and can provide a full results analysis. Responding to our client's needs, we go beyond the data and present our clients with actionable insight.
We collect the Intelligence, conduct the market Research and present the iNsight to our clients.
Among our clients, IRN has recently been used to undertake
· A study by the Bar Standards Board, designed to understand the experience of legal services among clients of family law barristers in relation to access and quality of service; and to identify the key barriers and risks that face clients of family law barristers.
• A market evaluation to enter and grow in the German ocean cruise market
• A market sizing and trends analysis of the UK cruise port market to support PR activities
• A study of the mortgage market customer journey from initial search to release of funds and beyond, providing a detailed narrative
For further information on our guides and services contact Gary Giddings on +44(0)7970829751 or ggiddings@irn-
Contact
Gary Giddings
***@irn-research.com
