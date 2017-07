Over £6bn is spent on market research & public relations in the UK, but is the money well spe

Contact

Gary Giddings

***@irn-research.com Gary Giddings

End

-- In the UK, around £4 billion is spent each year on market research and another £2.1 billion is spent on public relations. Is this money well spent and are the buyers maximising the benefits they get from their investment? As a leading specialist market research agency in the UK, IRN has worked with clients of all sizes and shapes, each with different levels of knowledge of market research and the research process. Based on what we have learnt about how clients commission and use market research and where they go wrong and how they get it absolutely right, IRN has produced a series of free online guides which aim to show how to get the best value from your market research investment.There are five guides are:. This guide shows how to commission a market research survey and how to pull together a briefing document for a research agency. It is designed for clients of all sizes and experience levels and is useful both for clients with less experience of commissioning research and for more experienced clients who wish to review their commissioning.. This guide is aimed at research clients (and students) who have little experience of quantitative market research surveys and is designed to show how the results from a quantitative market research study can be laid out and how to interpret the findings. It can be used by clients reading a market research report and by clients who have to show market research findings to internal stakeholders.. This Guide aims to show how to make the results from a quantitative market research survey easier to understand. Most quantitative surveys result in the presentation of tabular data. How do you make the results held on a table easier to understand and how do you prompt interest in the findings?Public Relations is designed to maintain or enhance a company's image and its products and services. It is a critical component of a marketing plan. This guide shows how the use of results from a market research survey can enhance a press and social media PR campaign.. This guide shows how the use of market research findings and statistics can improve a press release. As such, it is a sister guide to How to Improve Your PR with Research and Statistics. Press releases remain a vital communication tool for businesses and this guide shows how research findings can add impact to a press release and improve media coverage.These can be found at http://www.irn- research.com/ howtoguides/ IRN Research is a market research consultancy which provides market research services to business across all industry sectors, especially the legal, travel and tourism and financial services industries. If your needs are for a small-scale UK-based research project or for a large- scale, multi-country research project, IRN can help. To satisfy our client's needs we utilise a range of market research techniques, including desk research, telephone/online surveys, face-to-face interviews, focus groups, and can provide a full results analysis. Responding to our client's needs, we go beyond the data and present our clients with actionable insight.We collect thentelligence, conduct the marketesearch and present the isight to our clients.Among our clients, IRN has recently been used to undertake· A study by the Bar Standards Board, designed to understand the experience of legal services among clients of family law barristers in relation to access and quality of service; and to identify the key barriers and risks that face clients of family law barristers.• A market evaluation to enter and grow in the German ocean cruise market• A market sizing and trends analysis of the UK cruise port market to support PR activities• A study of the mortgage market customer journey from initial search to release of funds and beyond, providing a detailed narrativeFor further information on our guides and services contact Gary Giddings on +44(0)7970829751 or ggiddings@irn-research.com URL: www.irn-research.com