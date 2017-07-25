 
Research company Infomineo Launches New Website

Infomineo, a research service provider based in Africa and the Middle East, is delighted to announce the launch of its newly revamped website – www.infomineo.com.
 
 
CASABLANCA, Morocco - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- With a content strategy in mind, the aim of the website change was to reorganize and build our corporate information and publications, making it easier for our visitors to navigate and access information on the sector that most interests them most. The redesigned website allows visitors to benefit from increased exposure about our services as well as access richer online content that is easy to navigate and share with others. Furthermore, visitors can now easily interact with us through the newly incorporated chat function as well as all our social channels including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and SoundCloud.

In addition to increased content and social engagement, this version of the site provides more emphasis on our purpose, goals and values as a company and brings light to all the services we offer including research, expert network, executive search and translation services. The website is positioned to set Infomineo as a leading research service provider and a go-to information source on the Middle East and Africa region.

"This website launch is a major stepping stone for Infomineo as it brings forth a wide range of information to our subscribers, partners, and customers. Today, Infomineo's website is not only about spreading news about the company, but it is also a platform where content and information on Africa and the Middle East can be accessed and shared. The website will continue to be updated regularly with our latest projects, reports and business activities," states Mona Abisourour, Head of Marketing at Infomineo.

Learn more about Infomineo and explore the new website at www.infomineo.com.

About Infomineo

Infomineo is a research service provider, based in Africa and the Middle East, with a global team of data collection and analysis experts dedicated to helping you solve your data challenges. Our global coverage, best practice research methodologies and sense of service allow us to provide our clients with access to premium research and an unparalleled customer experience, leading to decision making success.

Contact
Mona Abisourour
***@infomineo.com
