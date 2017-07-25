News By Tag
Power Design Lands on Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials List for Second Time
More than 398,000 employees across the U.S. completed best workplaces surveys, landing Power Design at number 45 on the list
Alongside other major players such as Publix, Capital One, and Indeed to name a few, Power Design ranked at number 45 on the 2017 list.
Anonymous employee reviews contributed to the selection process and gave insight into the culture at Power Design.
"The training is state of the art. My manager is a powerful tool for both life and work advice and always makes time to review my work."
"Power Design is consistently celebrating milestones and achievements. From the end of year BBQ competition – which involves a five-figure donation to charity ($70,000 in 2016) – to Employee Appreciation Day, there is always something exciting happening."
"The culture of the company is high energy and upbeat. People come into the office with a friendly attitude and enthusiastic disposition. Regardless of an employee's level of job responsibility, we are all treated and treat each other with respect."
Headquartered in St. Petersburg for 28 years, Power Design has made best workplaces lists as named by Fortune, Inc. Magazine, Tampa Bay Times, and Tampa Bay Business Journal. Millennials make up 34% of the total workforce at Power Design, with an anticipated 250 positions still left to fill by the end of 2017.
About Power Design, Inc.
With more than 200 active projects, a 133,000-square-
Since founded in 1989, Power Design has operated as a family-run business built on an unbending foundation of quality service and loyalty to our employees and customers. Our commitment to customer service has enabled us to partner with the top 100 general contractors as ranked by Engineering News-Record (ENR). For more information visit: www.powerdesigninc.us or call 727.210.0492.
Contact
Rachel Podos
***@powerdesigninc.us
