Hennessy Artistry VS Class To Host First Live Audition: Vector, Falz, Yung6ix and Phlow as Judges

 
 
LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- While the Online Auditions are currently causing a hip-hop rave, Hennessy Artistry has officially announced its FIRST Live audition!

The VS Class is one of the most anticipated and engaging Hip hop series that brings together the best MCs from all over Nigeria to compete in a series of lyrical battles on air over a period of 6  weeks.

The winner will have the bragging rights as the MC of the year and an opportunity to sign a deal with a well acclaimed record label amongst other things.

Last season we saw Holyfield emerge as winner, he is currently signed to Aristokrat Records with his debut album which is set to drop this August courtesy Hennessy Artistry.

The Live Audition will take place at 9am, this Saturday, August 5th 2017 at Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja.

The Judges includes lyrical king and class master of VS Class Season IV, Vector Tha Viper, Lagos top celebrated rapper and artiste, Falz, Afro-Hiphop recording artist, Yung6ix and the first FemCee winner of VS Class, Phlowetry .

Date: Saturday, 5th August 2017

Time: 9am

Venue: Renaissance Hotel, 38/40,Isaac John Street, Ikeja, GRA.

Registration: bit.ly/VSClassLive

For more information, follow Hennessy on instagram @Hennessy_ng.

Join the conversation using the hashtag #HennessyArtistry2017

Watch Vector teach you how to sign up here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaHj6ltGNmk



