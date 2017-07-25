News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rise Performance Group Streamlines Development of Guiding Principles for BridgeHealth
Mark Stadler, CEO of BridgeHealth, the Denver-based medical services benefit management company, had spent the last year forming the leadership team. He saw a real need for a common, well-developed framework that makes it clear to everyone what the company stands for and how it operates.
The first step was for Rise Performance Group to help the 15 executive team members articulate the mission, vision, and values, and boil them down to an easily understood single-page document.
"I worked with Mark Fenner of Rise Performance Group at a previous company, and knew that he could help BridgeHealth move quickly with this," Stadler explained, adding, "I needed someone I could trust."
Because the dynamic team had recently been formed, Stadler saw a unique blank-slate opportunity to develop a guiding company philosophy.
"I wanted something that was formulated together, as a team, and not something that was just handed down to people," Stadler explained. "It has been a very effective way for us to work together and to gel as a team and develop something we could all own."
BridgeHealth, now in its 10th year of business, offers products for self-insured group health plans to improve surgical quality and outcomes, reduce costs, and limit unnecessary surgery. Stadler said the company will continue to work with Rise Performance Group to enhance individuals' leadership capabilities.
"Without clear objectives, a strong sense of direction, and the appropriate culture, it is extremely difficult for any leader to inspire people to do their best work," said Mark Fenner, President of Rise Performance Group. "BridgeHealth has taken great advantage of the opportunity to intentionally develop those objectives and culture."
About Rise Performance Group
Rise Performance Group inspires people by applying cutting edge leadership practices to timeless leadership principles. Our mission is to help leaders become more so they can achieve more so they can ultimately give and contribute more. In doing so, we also help our clients grow and leverage their most valuable assets – their people. For more information about the company, visit http://www.riseperformancegroup.com.
Contact
Kevin Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse