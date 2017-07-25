 
News By Tag
* UK Footwear Market Reports
* Market Research Reports
* Retail Market Research Reports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* NEW YORK
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

UK Footwear Market Research Reports 2017-2022 | Retail industry Market research

The UK footwear market is forecast to grow by 13.7% over the next five years, and will be driven by higher retail prices with inflation staying above 1.0% until 2021. As a consequence volumes will remain muted as shoppers opt to delay purchases
 
 
UK Footwear Market Research Reports
UK Footwear Market Research Reports
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
UK Footwear Market Reports
Market Research Reports
Retail Market Research Reports

Industry:
Business

Location:
NEW YORK - California - US

NEW YORK, Calif. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The UK Footwear Market Research Reports
Summary

"The UK Footwear Market 2017-2022", report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the market (including forecasts up to 2022), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.

The UK footwear market is forecast to grow by 13.7% over the next five years, and will be driven by higher retail prices with inflation staying above 1.0% until 2021. As a consequence volumes will remain muted as shoppers opt to delay purchases - except for those on essential childrens footwear.

Scope

- Just 9.9% of footwear shoppers buy at least once a month, compared to 15.7% of clothing shoppers.
- Quality is the biggest purchase motivator with 90.3% of footwear shoppers citing it as important. Quality holds more importance among mature shoppers making it imperative that the likes of Clarks, Hotter and Pavers showcase their quality credentials.

- Between 2012 and 2017 an additional 80m has been spent on wide fit footwear, with the market outperforming the adult footwear sector.

To view Full Report: UK Footwear Market  Reports (http://www.jsbmarketresearch.com/retail/the-uk-footwear-m...)

Reasons to buy

- Utilise the detailed market data and insight to help form an effective growth strategy across the footwear market and its subsectors (mens footwear, womens footwear, and childrens footwear).
- Understand the opportunities in the market by learning who shops for footwear, how frequently they shop and what drives their store selection in order to drive conversion and spend.
- Understand how spend per head will change over the coming years, and learn which age groups will be most lucrative to target.

Get Sample Request @ http://www.jsbmarketresearch.com/sample-request/the-uk-footwear-market-2017-2022

About JSB Market Research
JSB Market Research is one of the most significant databases of online market researches and intelligence reports and services. We specialize in providing Market Research Reports (http://www.jsbmarketresearch.com/) for various industries. The online portal for marketing research deals with access to global market data and assists in providing expert insights and exposure on global companies, industries, products and trends


More Related Reports @ Retail Market Research Reports (http://www.jsbmarketresearch.com/retail/)

Contact Details:

JSB Market Research

Phone: +91 998 729 5242 / +91 – 22 2756 4953

Email: enquiry@jsbmarketresearch.com

Our Website: http://www.jsbmarketresearch.com/

Our Blog: http://www.jsbmarketresearch.com/blog/

Contact
Jsb Market Research
Contact Person: Nicholas Eden
9987295242
***@gmail.com
End
Jsb market Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share