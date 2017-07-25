News By Tag
UK Footwear Market Research Reports 2017-2022 | Retail industry Market research
The UK footwear market is forecast to grow by 13.7% over the next five years, and will be driven by higher retail prices with inflation staying above 1.0% until 2021. As a consequence volumes will remain muted as shoppers opt to delay purchases
Summary
"The UK Footwear Market 2017-2022", report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the market (including forecasts up to 2022), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.
As a consequence volumes will remain muted as shoppers opt to delay purchases - except for those on essential childrens footwear.
Scope
- Just 9.9% of footwear shoppers buy at least once a month, compared to 15.7% of clothing shoppers.
- Quality is the biggest purchase motivator with 90.3% of footwear shoppers citing it as important. Quality holds more importance among mature shoppers making it imperative that the likes of Clarks, Hotter and Pavers showcase their quality credentials.
- Between 2012 and 2017 an additional 80m has been spent on wide fit footwear, with the market outperforming the adult footwear sector.
- Utilise the detailed market data and insight to help form an effective growth strategy across the footwear market and its subsectors (mens footwear, womens footwear, and childrens footwear).
- Understand the opportunities in the market by learning who shops for footwear, how frequently they shop and what drives their store selection in order to drive conversion and spend.
- Understand how spend per head will change over the coming years, and learn which age groups will be most lucrative to target.
