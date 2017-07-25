News By Tag
Thasmai to Roll Out Home Automation and Home Theater Distributorship Via FranchiseBazar
Thasmai is bringing much anticipated smart home features to homes in India. A segment which is growing at more than 50% year on year, Home Automation & Home Theaters are poised to be the next multi-billion dollar market in India.
Thasmai - A brand endorsed by the decision makers and influencer's alike
With over 500 Projects executed in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu, Thasmai has a loyal base of over 300 full-time Architects and Interior designers giving work on the positive word of mouth and awesome customer experience.
Thasmai been ranked as one of India's top 10 promising automation start-ups by Business World and IOT India magazine and is one of the hottest companies on social media with top rated websites and Facebook accounts with thousands of followers.
"Thasmai" franchisee -The Business Model
Thasmai is looking to be the Largest Home Automation and Theater Integrator in India by 2020, join us as a partner in this exciting journey. In short, you will be tying up with the most professionally run company in the most exciting Home automation and Home Theatre market. Add to that Internet of Things, and you may be looking at becoming a first mover in your city in a new billion-dollar industry!!
Our systems and processes, not to mention our Brand Name, are already well-set in the market, so you don't have to build anything from scratch. All we'll be required from you is your investment and we'll run the show for you, assuring healthy returns for your investment.
Thasmai will offer complete On-the-ground support to run the branches on Autopilot starting from
· Hiring and Training of best employees for Branch Sales, marketing and project engineers
· Central Marketing efforts in local city/Town (outreach to all architects), as well as an individual lead generation in each town by area mapping, engagement with local media, as well as tertiary sources such as Website (Google, Maps), Facebook, and other social media. Thasmai will also secure top tier access to Just Dial, Sulekha and other directories to enable lead generation.
· Central governance of daily Sales and Operations performance.
· Quality Adherence by central Quality and Audit team for all internal processes in the branch (Quotes/DCs/
Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) measurement and feedback done from central CRM team, and also ensuring further lead generation.
