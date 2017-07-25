News By Tag
UHY real estate investors' alert: How to navigate rules and regulations?
Launch of UHY global real estate guide, covering 69 countries.
As the world becomes more globalised, many investors, both corporate and private, are looking for international opportunities. Investors need to effectively navigate the rules and regulations of the country where the property is situated. Similar to other major investments, proper planning is needed to avoid pitfalls.
Readers can access information from 69 countries featured in the guide, covering areas such as real estate regulations (e.g. deduction of expenses and interests), tax rates (e.g. VAT, wealth tax and inheritance tax) and also touches on some tax planning techniques. Given the scope and complexity of each individual country's laws and regulations, this publication should be viewed as a tool by which readers may first become familiar with the issues involved.
"This guide reflects the commitment of UHY member firms to providing outstanding real estate advice and offers the possibility to connect directly with experts in each country, identified in the guide, "concluded Clive Gawthorpe, chair of the UHY Tax special interest group and tax partner at UHY Hacker Young, Manchester, UK.
Notes for Editors
UHY global real estate guide
Every effort has been made to ensure the facts in this publication are correct at the time of going to press. These details are intended for general guidance only. Each individual country's regulations and tax rates are continually changing; therefore, it is not possible to provide detailed rules on which to base specific action. When information is required on a country, reference may be made to the laws, regulations and tax rules of the specific country, and a professional tax advisor should be consulted. No responsibility can be accepted for loss occasioned to any person acting or refraining from acting as a result of any material in this publication.
About UHY
Established in 1986 and based in London, UK, UHY is a leading network of independent audit, accounting, tax and consulting firms with offices in over 325 major business centres across more than 95 countries.
Our staff members, over 7,850 strong, are proud to be part of the 16th largest international accounting and consultancy network. Each member of UHY is a legally separate and independent firm. For further information on UHY please go to www.uhy.com.
For more information on UHY, please contact Dominique Maeremans, marketing & business development manager, UHY International, Quadrant House, 4 Thomas More Square, London E1W 1YW, UK. Tel: +44 20 7767 2621, or email: d.maeremans@
The contents of the guide have been carefully compiled by 69 individual member firms of UHY, an international network of independent accounting and consulting firms. The tax partners and staff of UHY member firms throughout the world combine knowledge with regional, national and international skill sets to help our clients achieve further business success.
