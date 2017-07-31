Ordorite provides Retail Order Management Software to the Furniture Industry

Ordorite is an all-in-one retail order management software system specifically built for the furniture industry to successfully manage all your business needs in one place.

-- Ordorite is the complete retail management software specifically built for the furniture industry. As a fully cloud based system, it's an all-in-one software solution which integrates in-store and online sales and stock for supply-to-order retailers, to improve management reporting, reduce operational costs, and allows customers to manage their business end-to-end, delivering an ROI within the first year.As we are specifically built for furniture retailers, it is easy for them to see real benefit from our system across all departments. We tie in every part of your business from Point of Sale, warehouse management, purchasing and sales, CRM, analytic reports, to delivery and logistics.Within those modules, our furniture management software can help your business:- Integrate your online and in-store sales- Provide a real-time view of stock across all stores and warehouses- Advanced algorithms to improve purchasing and stock management- Enable target marketing by harnessing customer data- Improve your management reporting with analytics- Streamline the customer experience and reduce operational costsWithout a proper management system in place, the simple things like keeping records of your sales, stock and customer service can become a nightmare. With a furniture management system such as Ordorite, it will save you significant time and money by automating a lot of tasks that you originally had to do manually. You have access to your stock live both from online and in-store. You can see with the touch of a button, what your least sellers and best sellers are, so you can easily manage your inventory control month on month, so that you're not overstocking items that don't sell. You can see what your sales are be it weekly monthly or yearly. You have access to hundreds of data analytic reports to help your business run smoothly. You can manage your purchase orders, sales, warehousing, deliveries and dispatch, as well as keeping a full record of customer details, and a populated heat map showing what locations your customers come from.Ordorite has been extremely successful over the last few years across the UK and the reception of our software has been extremely positive, with customers outlining the benefits of it being software specifically for the furniture industry and also having the fastest and easiest to use POS system, which allows salespeople to process sales quickly and efficiently and free up more time to spend building rapport with the customers. We found customers are really embracing using the system as many retailers are moving from legacy systems or systems that are not specifically built for their industry, reducing the return on investment from them. Thankfully Ordorite is having good success in this manner from migrating people over from either old legacy systems or standard accounts systems or having no system at all.To get more advice on how to manage your business efficiently and effectively, or the find out more about our software and how we can manage all departments in your business, click the link below.