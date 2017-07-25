News By Tag
Triple play with fire and laser shows
Large fireworks are already spectacular. Now, when the world's best pyrotechnics meet to measure their skills, this only can result in one thing - a spectacle that robs one's breath. This is exactly what has been happening for 15 years with "Flammende Sterne": international fireworks companies, which are without exception the „crème de la crème" of their guild, are competing. From all over the world the pyrotechnics have travelled so far and have always left an outstanding impression. Who will win, will be judged by a jury of experts - but the enthusiasm of the audience is not ignored.
The participants of the „Flammende Sterne 2017" even come from three different continents this time. Mexico is the fiery prelude on the festival Friday. With high quality standards and a fine flair for extraordinary choreographies, the company Pyro MX, led by "Director Creative" David Silva, has in recent years shot into the Champions League of pyrotechnics. The Mexicans have won the prestigious Music Fireworks Festival in Shanghai. The second participant will delight inveterate Flammende Sterne fans: After a two-year break, the company Innovative Pyrotechnik (IP) from Stuttgart will again compete with show designer Joachim Berner. The multiple winner of the Fireworks festival will be shooting for the first time on Saturday. „Berner has an unbelievable large fan base", says Flammende Sterne organizer Juergen Wuensche, „and again and again the desire become loud that he may be on the main day". The team around Berner has a lot of experience with this: Innovative Pyrotechnik delighted worldwide with over 2,000 fireworks the last 30 years. They won countless big contests and toured with artists such as The Rolling Stones, AC/DC or Cro. Last but not least, we will see on festival Sunday the fireworks of Fireworks Australia with Martin Brady. His contribution to the competition will be "Australian style – big, loud, spectacular and surprising". Fireworks Australia is one of the „heavyweights"
The three music fireworks of the Flammende Sterne are traditionally flanked by a large supporting program. From the early evening, live music is played on the festival grounds, entertaining drummers, fire artists, hot-air balloons, family program, Flammende Sterne market and the DJ Tower. Further highlights are the illumination of the entire terrain, the Ferris wheel and of course the gastronomy. An integral part of the program is also the homage to the participating countries: this year, among other things, there are Mexican dancers and a Digeridoo-Beat boxing show.
But that is not enough: LPS-Lasersysteme from Ofterdingen, who have been responsible for the preshow of the fireworks festival for years, put in the „small jubilee year" (15th) of Flammende Sterne one more thing on it: the number of the laser show systems is more than doubled, new technology provide surprising effects. To which music titles the LPS managing director Siggi Ruff will stage his laser shows is still a mystery.
