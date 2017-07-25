News By Tag
CDN Solutions Group Awarded for Top Custom and Top eCommerce Development Companies 2017
Leading Software development company announces its inclusion in the list of Top Custom Software Development Companies 2017 and Top E-commerce Development Companies 2017.
Commenting on this brilliant achievement, Chetan Naik, CTO, CDN Solutions Group said, "From time to time we have been recognized by industry watchers for our work and dedication. These recognition come as a testament to CDNites commitment towards their quality and innovative work. Every recognition encourages us to perform more better to meet client expectations. We have worked with varied industries and in varied countries, delivering innovative software solutions. We thank ITFirms for recognizing CDN Solutions Group among top e-commerce development companies 2017 and custom software development companies 2017".
Being in the industry for last 17 years CDN Solutions Group has delivered many custom software solutions and developed many e-commerce portals, helping enterprises, retail sector and consumer sector generate high ROI. To release the list of Top custom software development companies and top e-commerce development companies, the B2B research agency ITFirms took into consideration the most recent industry data and verified client feedbacks. CDN Solutions Group underwent many aspects to grab the position.
About ITFirms
ITFirms is USA, New York based research and review agency that provides depth analysis from all the IT companies around the globe. ITFirms.co is a global ranking and review firm that provides the lists of top-performing IT services and development firms to the businesses worldwide. Having a detailed and transparent evaluation process, ITFirms.co is a medium between development agencies and potential clients so that both the parties perfectly strategize their business needs and earn high ROI.
About CDN Solutions Group
Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a global provider of IT outsourcing and consulting services with a client base of 2000+ and serving across 32+ countries. CDN helps business industries overcome business challenges by integrating latest technologies and industry best development solutions. The team CDN always bring new ideas, inspiration and passion to help clients succeed in a changing business environment. CDN Solutions Group have a unique understanding of the emerging world of business and technology. A unique approach to develop a solution, deep domain knowledge and 17 years of vast experience in business technology solutions differentiate CDN's service ability. Know more here: - https://www.cdnsol.com
Press Contact
Ankita Purohit
+91 – 731 – 4035927
contact@cdnsol.com
https://www.cdnsol.com
Contact
CDN Solutions Group
solutionscdn@
