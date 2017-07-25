News By Tag
Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2025)
The report "Global ATTR Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook" analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. and Europe markets.
There are three different types of ATTR Amyloidosis:
Familial Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (FAC), which is a hereditary, genetic condition, caused by mutations in the TTR gene resulting in production of the abnormal TTR and the last is, Senile Systemic Amyloidosis (SSA) which is not hereditary and a slowly progressive disease. It is far more prevalent in men than in women. Methods to diagnose ATTR include tissue biopsy, genetic testing and imaging studies of the heart.
Currently, there are no higher efficacy ATTR drugs available in the market, but they are expected to hit the market by 2018. The potential ATTR drug candidates include Patisiran and IONIS-TTRrx. For now, off-label drugs and therapies are employed to counter the progression of ATTR.
The global ATTR market is expected to experience robust growth post the launch of ATTR therapeutic drugs, primarily due to increasing African-American population, increasing health care expenditure and accelerating economic growth. However, the growth of this budding market is hindered by the stringent regulations, high cost of ATTR drugs, misdiagnosis of ATTR disorder and limitation of clinical trials.
The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Pfizer Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation Plc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global ATTR market along with the study of the regional markets.
List of Charts
Methods for ATTR Diagnosis
Global ATTR Market Forecast by Patient Volume (2018-2025)
Global ATTR Market Forecast by Treated Patient (2018-2025)
Global ATTR Market Forecast by Value (2018-2025)
Global ATTR Market Forecast by Drug Type (2018/2025)
Global Patisiran Forecast by Value (2018-2025)
Global IONIS-TTRrx Market Forecast by Value (2018-2025)
Global ATTR Market Value by Region (2018/2025)
The U.S. ATTR Market Forecast by Patient Volume (2018-2025)
The U.S. ATTR Market Forecast by Treated Patient (2018-2025)
The U.S. ATTR Market Forecast by Value (2018-2025)
The U.S. Patisiran Market Forecast by Value (2018-2025)
The U.S. IONIS-TTRrx Market Forecast by Value (2018-2025)
Europe ATTR Market Forecast by Patient Volume (2018-2025)
Europe ATTR Market Forecast by Treated Patient (2019-2025)
Europe ATTR Market Forecast by Value (2019-2025)
Europe Patisiran Market Forecast by Value (2019-2025)
Europe IONIS-TTRrx Market Forecast by Value (2019-2025)
ROW ATTR Market Forecast by Patient Volume (2018-2025)
ROW ATTR Market Forecast by Treated Patient (2019-2025)
ROW ATTR Market Forecast by Value (2019-2025)
ROW Patisiran Market Forecast by Value (2019-2025)
ROW IONIS-TTRrx Market Forecast by Value (2019-2025)
African-American Population (2012-2016)
Global HealthCare Expenditure Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global GDP Per Capita (2012-2016)
Revenue Comparison of Key Companies (2016)
Market Cap Comparison of Key Companies (2016)
Pfizer Inc. Revenue by Segments (2016)
Pfizer Inc. Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Pfizer Inc. Research and Development Expenditure (2014-2016)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Revenue by Segments (2016)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Revenue and Net Loss (2012-2016)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Research & Development Expenditure (2014-2016)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Revenue and Net Loss (2012-2016)
Prothena Corporation Plc. Drug Development Pipeline (2016)
Prothena Corporation Plc. Revenue and Net Loss (2012-2016)
Prothena Corporation Plc. Research & Development Expenditure (2014-2016)
List of Tables
Types of ATTR Amyloidosis
Current Treatment Therapies for ATTR Amyloidosis
Drugs in Development for ATTR (2016)
R&D Expenditure of Companies (2016)
Pfizer Inc. Acquisitions (2016/2017)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Agreements (2016/2017)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Drug Development Programs (2016)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Research & Development Expenses (2014-2016)
Prothena Corporation Plc. Drug Development Pipeline (2016)
Prothena Corporation Plc. Drug Advancement Programs (2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
