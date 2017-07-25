 
Nirala Greenshire Noida Extension

Nirala Greenshire 2 and 3 Bhk residential apartments at prime location of Greater Noida West.
 
 
NOIDA, India - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Nirala Greenshire is one of the best projects in National Capital Region recently launched by Nirala Group. It is located at prime location in Greater Noida West, the project is offering ready to move apartments to the residents.

A premium residential project is providing 2/3/4 BHK residential apartments in Noida Extension. Loaded with favorable amenities, the project is designed to have more space for the residents so that they can have more fun and enjoy the beauty of life as it is. Located in Sector 2, Nirala Greenshire Noida Extension is just 5 minutes drive away from metro station.

It is strategically positioned to have upper hand compared to other residential projects in the region. The project is 20 minutes drive away from DND Flyover and 15 minutes drive away from Sector 18 Noida Atta market. Moreover, this dynamic residential development is surrounded by top IT and ITES Offices as it is located in posh area.

Road connectivity from the project to the important regions of area is also good. Power back up, rain water harvesting, round the clock water supply, and rain water harvesting systems are also available at the project to utilize the water in right manner.

Your loved ones will fall in love with this residential project. You will realize the beauty of the project, one you come for a site visit. Experts are pinning high hopes on the Nirala Greenshire Residential project as it is one of the affordable cum luxurious project in Noida Extension.

Area range of the apartments at the project are 950 - 1860 Sq.Ft. Now, look at snapshot of the amenities at the project- Kids Pool & Kids Zone,    Pool Deck, Lawn tennis court & Badminton court, Jogging Track,    Central Lawn,    Flower Garden,    Swimming Pool, Gazebo and Club.

One of the country's leading real estate player- Nirala Group is offering grand amenities at the residential project. The developer has left no stone unturned to attract and to target the potential customers. The developer is also offering various payment plans for investment and resident. Investors and Home seekers can check out this Nirala Greenshire site and grab this perfect opportunity. The project has got allocation advantage as it is in closer proximity to Fortis Hospital, Sai Temple, and various other important locations and landmarks.

Designed by highly experienced architects and engineers, the Nirala Greenshire Project is a perfect project for lovers of art. The developer is offering great deals for interested home seekers.  Realty 360 Degree is a perfect real estate consultancy for all your property requirements.

Please Visit Us: http://www.niralagreenshire-noida.co.in for more details

Contact
Realty 360 Degree
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201301.
***@niralagreenshire-noida.co.in
End
Source:Nirala Group
Email:***@niralagreenshire-noida.co.in Email Verified
