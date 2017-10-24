 
News By Tag
* Air Missile Defence
* Air Defence
* Missile Defence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625


Czech MoD acquire Saab RBS 70 NG VSHORAD

 
 
Register at www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog
Register at www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Air Missile Defence
Air Defence
Missile Defence

Industry:
Defense

Location:
London - England - England

Subject:
Events

LONDON, England - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Czech MoD has announced plans to acquire the new Saab RBS 70 NG VSHORAD system within the next three years. In line with this, the 'Safeguard Temelin 2017' exercise has demonstrated how the police and Czech Armed Forces collaborated to overcome a hijacked plane from engaging one of its national nuclear power plants. This is a testament to the Czech Republic's progressive initiative to enhance their air and missile defence capabilities.

With current threats now including conventional and unconventional platforms such as commercially available UAVs, SMi Group's Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will feature crucial briefings led by the Czech Armed Forces on all aspects of their air and air missile defence platforms and systems.

As the Czech Republic continues to lead with their enhanced air and missile defence capabilities, five crucial presentations at the conference will showcase the nation's latest advances in technology and detailed insights into the latest military requirements, including two keynote addresses from the Czech Armed Forces.

Colonel Jaroslaw Ackermann, Chief of the Air Defence Branch, will explore the current risks and threats to the Czech Forces and will discuss strategies and collaboration opportunities with regional partners to defend local air space from incursion.

Colonel Jan Sedliacik, Commander of the 25th Air Defence Regiment, will present on how the armed forces are modernising their air defence capabilities for nationwide cover, including replacing their legacy systems such as the SA=10 by 2020-2022. He will also consider options for C-RAM to protect vital infrastructure and troops.

Other key speakers from the Czech Armed Forces include Colonel Milan Malik, Commander of the 26th Air Command, Control and Surveillance Regiment and Major Jaroslav Sekanina, SME GBAD of the Czech Air Force; and Lieutenant Colonel Jan Farlik, Department of Air Defence Systems, University of Defence.

The event programme will also include senior military briefings from the Polish Air Forces, Hungarian Army, Slovakian Air Force, US Army, French Air Force, US EUCOM and the Royal Netherlands Army; as well as key industry presentations from Weibel Scientific, MBDA, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog.

For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £100 for online registrations made by 30 September 2017.

2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Jamie Gordon on jgordon@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Air Missile Defence, Air Defence, Missile Defence
Industry:Defense
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share