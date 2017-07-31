News By Tag
Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Research Report
Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market 2023". This report Research & development as well as beta testing of autonomous vehicles, expected to provide growth avenues in the region.
(https://www.bharatbook.com/
The global millimeter wave technology market for mobile and telecom applications held the largest market share in 2016
The global millimeter wave technology market for mobile and telecom applications held the largest market share in 2016. This is attributed to the need for high bandwidth to serve new and existing subscribers using extensive mobile data. Also, the components used for infrastructure in the testing of the 5G technology, primarily by AT&T and Verizon, are based on millimeter wave technology.
Telecommunication equipment market is expected to witness significant growth between 2017 and 2023
The market for telecommunication equipment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the growing use of millimeter wave technology-based components in the 5G infrastructure, which is anticipated to be commercialized in the later phase of the forecast period. The telecom infrastructure primarily includes small cell mobile backhaul, which is a key product in telecom equipment.
Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the global millimeter wave technology market on the basis of product, frequency band, license type, application, component, and geography. The report discusses the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the market; value chain analysis; and market ranking analysis.
Reasons to Buy the Report
The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the millimeter wave technology market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for subsegments across different regions.
2. The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them the information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.
3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, agreements, contracts, alliances, and collaborations.
