ALCOR M&A's Private Equity Fundraising is Getting Bigger and Quicker Globally

ALCOR M&A, the investment bank, is promoted by a group of Harvard Graduates and is made up of representative Directors of ALCOR group companies from all the major geographic regions ALCOR operates in. ALCOR M&A is owned by ALCOR Fund, which has 14

-- ALCOR M&A provides a broad spectrum of comprehensive solutions to cater the Financial requirements of different companies across industries. We have a track record of executing debt capital fundraising transactions of various ticket sizes, ranging from few $ millions to several $ millions. Our global presence and strong relationships with a host of major banks, financial institutions, and other capital sources enable us to find the most cost-effective borrowing solutions for our clients leading to significant cost savings and enhanced bottom-line.When rebalancing their portfolios, investors value a partner who can help them price a collection of assets and execute a discrete process towards a selective number of buyers. We offer clients access to our network of leading private equity managers across vintages so that our clients can gain exactly the exposure they want, easily and cost-effectively. We perform in-depth due diligence on each fund that we consider, marshalling resources from across our investment team to identify, vet and select investments that can help clients achieve their portfolio goals.With its fund management background, ALCOR is suitably positioned to understand the perspectives of the lenders, thereby building a stronger business case and better value proposition for its clients, which significantly enhances the success of the debt raising efforts. We are fully cognizant of the downside to our client businesses', be it real or opportunity loss, due to the lack of capital at the right time, hence we ensure that all our transactions are expedited and achieved within pre-defined timelines, leading to minimal costs to the client.ALCOR offers its fund management services with an investment range of US$10mn to US$500mn along with an array of investment banking services. ALCOR augmented with an elite Board of Harvard and Oxford alumni; extends its dynamic leadership for M&A advisory, buy-side & sell-side advisory, JV advisory & execution, strategic alliance, management buyouts & leveraged buyouts, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Business Growth Consultancy. ALCOR Fund has several portfolio companies in emerging markets.ALCOR has become one of the leading players in PE consulting, M&A, International Business Development and consulting services over last five years. ALCOR has assisted numerous clients in North America, Europe, and Asia to grow their business in organic as well as through inorganic way. At ALCOR, we advise clients across industries during different stages of capital requirements with the primary goal of offering long term appreciation of the capital.